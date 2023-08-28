Alabama School of the Arts Presents Faculty Recital

MOBILE, Ala. – World-renowned pianist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva and trombonist Kenn Hughes will perform a faculty recital on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at the University of Mobile as part of the 7th annual Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival.

The Piano Festival is a year-long series of master classes and workshops, recitals by guest artists and faculty, and special performances by university students and Elite 88, UM’s piano ensemble. The recital will be held on campus in Moorer Auditorium, Thomas T. Martin Hall.

Presenting the collaborative concert will be Hughes, associate professor of music and associate dean of UM’s Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts and Steinway Artist Onalbayeva, professor of music.

The concert will present a variety of musical styles such as ragtime, jazz and contemporary music. It will also include world premieres of works by Onalbayeva and a ragtime piece by Michael Coleman. Other composers on the program are Dewhurst, Kapustin, Mancini, Malotte, Moss, Newsome and Sieg.

Hughes said, “Finding excellent material for trombone and piano in popular styles can sometimes be difficult, but we have found musical arrangements that are challenging but enjoyable for the performer and listener alike.”

Hughes and Onalbayeva will also perform “Prayer” by Onalbayeva at Pensacola ComposerFest XVIII on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ashmore Fine Arts Auditorium at Pensacola.

For more information on this and other upcoming events, visit the University of Mobile calendar at umobile.edu/calendar.

