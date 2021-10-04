All College Students Invited to UM Night of Worship Oct. 13

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces a Night of Worship featuring evangelist Scott Dawson and Ignite Worship on Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on the Lackey Great Commission Lawn on campus.

The worship event is free and open to all college students in the Mobile area.

Dawson is a graduate from Samford University and Beeson Divinity School. He has a passion for sharing the gospel with people across the nation. He founded the Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association in 1987 at the age of 19 and has published several books.

The SDEA has presented the gospel to over a million people through programs such as Strength to Stand student conferences, and Safe at Home Faith and Family Nights in Major League Baseball stadiums, among others.

Ignite Worship is a contemporary praise and worship ensemble at UM’s Alabama School of the Arts. The ensemble includes acoustic and electric guitars, drums, electric bass, an elite vocal ensemble, and two audio/visual technicians.

Ignite travels across the southeast to lead worship and lift up the name of Jesus. The ensemble places a strong emphasis on biblical foundation and provides students with the opportunity to lead worship in traditional and contemporary settings.

For more information on Ignite Worship, visit umobile.edu/asota, or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

