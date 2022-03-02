‘An Alphabet of Soldiers’ Lecture Recital set for March 8

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present a lecture recital titled An Alphabet of Soldiers: Jake Heggie’s “Another Sunrise” and “Farewell, Auschwitz.” The lecture will include the performance of Heggie’s works.

Drs. Lori Guy, Kathryn Hedlund and Patrick Jacobs, with Christopher Powell, will present this lecture recital on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus. This lecture is free and open to the public.

The lecture recital is in conjunction with a semester of study by UM master’s and doctoral students in the music history seminar, said Guy. Students learned about music and poetry that came from the concentration camps of World War II. They examined how music is used as resistance, response and propaganda.

In conjunction, faculty are presenting the story and poetry of a Polish Jew, Krystyna Zywulska, who survived Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Hedlund, soprano, and Powell, pianist, will perform “Another Sunrise.” Hedlund, Guy, Jacobs and Powell will perform “Farewell, Auschwitz.” Both works are based on Żywulska’s autobiography, “I survived Auschwitz,” with music and words by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer.

For more information about upcoming events in the Alabama School of the Arts, contact the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts at University of Mobile at 251.442.2383 or visit the Performing Arts Series webpage at umobile.edu/pas.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in over 90 areas of study. Founded in 1961, University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.