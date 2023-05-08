Andrew Goodwin Named ASOTA Dean at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announced today that alumnus Dr. Andrew Goodwin has been named dean of the Alabama School of the Arts.

Goodwin, who most recently served the university as creative director, artist-in-residence and assistant professor of music, steps into the position held for 20 years by retiring dean Dr. Al Miller.

“Dr. Goodwin has seen this university through the eyes of a student, a staff member and a faculty member. Along with his tremendous artistic talent, he has a deep love for academics and the classroom. I am excited to see him grow as a leader,” said University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett.

Goodwin has been part of the culture and community at the University of Mobile for 17 years, with experience as an undergraduate and graduate student, staff member, adjunct faculty and full-time faculty in the Alabama School of the Arts. He received a Bachelor of Music in church music from UM in 2010, a Master of Arts in religion and worship studies from Liberty University in 2015, and a Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance from the University of Mobile in 2023.

He performed as a member of Veritas, a Dove Award-nominated, classical crossover vocal group, for over 11 years and recorded seven nationally released albums with the group. Goodwin has toured the country, performing about 100 shows a year in both religions and non-religious settings. He has performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, with the Miami Symphony and at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Goodwin was interviewed for the position by a committee that included Dr. Michael Catt, retired pastor of Sherwood Church in Albany, Georgia.

“I’m very excited about Andrew Goodwin and his new role at UM Andrew has exhibited excellence in everything he’s put his hands to,” said Catt. “I believe this is a generational decision that will impact students for generations to come. The future is as bright as the promises of God.”

Goodwin said it is an honor and privilege to be called on to lead ASOTA as dean.

“As I look forward, and dream about the future of the department, I am ambitious about many things, most of which is the opportunity to invest into the lives of the students,” Goodwin said.

“College is a formative time for a student. It is a time when decisions are made, and rules of life are created that affect the trajectory of a student’s life. For a student in ASOTA, it is a time when they learn the commitment it takes to become a skilled instrumentalist, vocalist, actor, dancer, educator, worship leader, audio engineer, lighting designer or studio engineer. But, most importantly, it is a time when they truly begin to understand what it means to follow Jesus on their own.

“As dean of Alabama School of the Arts, above all else, it is my desire to lead and be a part of a faculty and staff that is unified in demonstrating what it means to practice the ways of Jesus. It is a joy to reflect on the hundreds of students who have been educated and launched into incredible callings, careers, and ministries from ASOTA. I am hopeful to build upon the strong foundation which has been laid here, keeping the Alabama School of the Arts a leader in Christian higher education.”

Retiring dean Miller said Goodwin will build upon a strong foundation and continue to grow and deepen the school in spiritual and academic endeavors.

“What a joy to pass the baton to a person who loves God, his family and the University of Mobile,” Miller said.

Goodwin is married to Jenna Goodwin who serves as director of production in the Alabama School of the Arts. The Saraland, Alabama, residents have three children: Riley, Audrey and Anderson.

For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/asota or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

