University of Mobile Announces Scholarship Auditions for Alabama School of the Arts

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile announces its 2023-2024 audition schedule, offering aspiring undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to pursue their passion for the arts at a Christian university known for quality academics and unique performance opportunities.

The first audition day is Friday, Nov. 17.

“Pursuing the arts in college should not mean sacrificing academics, performance opportunities or your faith,” said Dr. Andrew Goodwin, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts.

“Whether you are a vocalist, instrumentalist, actor, dancer, production technician or worship leader, here you will receive expert guidance, both in the classroom and on the stage, so when you graduate, you have everything you need to not only succeed but to thrive.”

100% Receive Scholarships

All undergraduate students who audition will receive an ASOTA scholarship when they audition, apply and enroll at the University of Mobile. ASOTA scholarships are available for those who major or minor in any of the more than 20 programs offered in the performing arts. Undergraduate degree programs in the Alabama School of the Arts are listed at https://asota.umobile.edu/degrees/.

Graduate students interested in enrolling in ASOTA’s master’s and doctoral level programs are invited to audition for acceptance into the program. To receive first consideration for assistantships, graduate students should audition no later than February 2024. Graduate degree programs are listed at https://asota.umobile.edu/degrees/graduate/.

For the full list of more than 75 programs at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/areasofstudy.

2023-2024 Audition Schedule

The 2023-2024 audition schedule is:

Friday, November 17, 2023

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Saturday, March 23, 2024

For information about the audition process and to schedule an audition, visit umobile.edu/audition. Private auditions may be scheduled by request.

Audition requirements vary depending upon the area of study. Requirements are listed at umobile.edu/audition for instrumentalists, vocalists, theatre and production technology.

The Audition Experience

ASOTA audition coordinator Kaelyn Floyd said, “Students who audition can expect a supportive, encouraging environment with faculty who are excited to hear your potential.”

Vocal performance major Nathan Blake agreed.

“I was extremely nervous waiting for my audition time to arrive. The friendliness of the staff and students helped me to calm down before I went in to audition. Their loving presence assisted me in performing my best in the audition,” said Blake.

Since enrolling at UM, he has been involved with the University Singers and performed in Christmas Spectacular, an annual seasonal extravaganza that draws audiences of over 8,000 and is broadcast worldwide.

Lauren Routledge, a musical theatre major, said visiting the University of Mobile campus and her audition experience made her college decision easy.

“I remember, after I visited, I felt at home and felt incredibly valued as an individual,” said Routledge.

About ASOTA

The Alabama School of the Arts combines quality academics with unique performance opportunities in a Christian environment at a university named #1 Best Small College in Alabama in 2023 by Niche.com

“Our students benefit from comprehensive across styles training that cultivates skills and techniques spanning a diverse range of performance styles or genres,” said Dr. Lori Guy, associate dean.

Across styles training provides graduates with a broad skill set that can be applied to different performance contexts. That gives ASOTA graduates career advantages by equipping them to find opportunities in various types of productions and developing the versatility to be well-rounded and adaptable in their craft, she said.

In addition, ASOTA students have extensive opportunities for gaining on-stage and back-stage experience.

“With a wide range of ensembles and performances each year, our students have the advantage of honing their craft on stage while also experiencing classroom instruction from faculty mentors who bring decades of experience in teaching and performance,” Guy added.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222