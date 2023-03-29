Be Part of University of Mobile Give Day on April 4

MOBILE, Ala. – Be part of the University of Mobile mission of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” by making an online donation on April 4 during UM Give Day 2023.

UM Give Day is a 48-hour online event that helps raise funds for student scholarships and various student programs at the Christian university.

Give Day 2023 begins April 4 and will be celebrated across University of Mobile social media platforms. Tax-deductible gifts can be made before April 4 and still count toward the total raised for Give Day.

Make your donation and keep up with the campaign’s progress at umobile.edu/giveday.

The annual UM Give Day event supports “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” by providing student scholarships and helping fund various programs. Donors also have the option to designate specific areas where their gifts may be used.

To be part of UM Give Day 2023:

Follow University of Mobile Alumni and UM flagship social media accounts

Make your UM Give Day donation at umobile.edu/giveday

Share your support on your personal social media accounts

Invite others to support the University of Mobile’s mission of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.”

To learn more about opportunities to support the University of Mobile, go to umobile.edu/visit or contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2913.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.