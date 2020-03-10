New Roger & Linda Breland Music Scholarship Raising Funds for Students

MOBILE, Ala. – A new music scholarship at the University of Mobile continues what Gospel Music Hall of Fame’s Roger Breland has done over a nearly 50-year career in Christian music – launch generations of successful artists, church and music industry leaders, and educators serving around the world.

The Roger and Linda Breland Endowed Music Scholarship will provide financial assistance to music students in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, a Christian university where Breland has served in various leadership roles since 2002. The couple’s desire is to help young people develop their talents, fulfill God’s calling on their lives, and share the gospel of Jesus Christ worldwide through music.

“Linda and I are praying to raise a minimum of $100,000 initially to fund the scholarship. We are asking our family, friends, alumni and others impacted by this ministry to invest in the lives and future of students,” Breland said. “Our desire is this scholarship will be a legacy of what God has done and is continuing to do through the amazing students at the University of Mobile.”

Vice President for Advancement Bruce Earnest said, “Endowed scholarships provide long-term support of our students and assure the university’s mission for generations to come.” Tax-deductible gifts can be made at umobile.edu/givenow or call the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2587.

Breland and his wife, Linda, founded TRUTH in 1971, one of the early contemporary Christian touring ensembles. TRUTH went on to produce 61 albums and perform before millions of people in over 9,000 concerts. Breland’s 31 years with TRUTH helped launch the careers of artists such as 4Him, Veritas and numerous other touring Christian artists.

His career at the University of Mobile began in 2002 as artist-in-residence, and expanded to include dean, vice president, then executive dean of the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Breland spent 17 years on the road with Voices of Mobile, a university ensemble he co-founded with Dr. Al Miller, dean of the Alabama School of the Arts. They led an expansion of the Alabama Baptist university’s music program that includes UM’s first doctoral degree in musical arts. Along with faculty whose expertise ranges from opera to worship leadership, they have prepared thousands of graduates to pursue their professional calling as musicians, educators, worship leaders, missionaries, music industry professionals, music ministers and more.

“Our graduates are making an impact around the world. Linda and I have been inspired and blessed because of the impact they have made in our personal lives,” Breland said.

For 14 years, Linda hosted a Monday night Bible study for female students in their home.

“One thing that was a constant theme in their weekly prayer requests was school bills that needed to be paid. It was also obvious that some of them didn’t have a single dollar for spending money,” Linda said. “Roger and I hurt when we see students hurting. Our desire with this scholarship is to lighten the financial burden for these amazing students and help them fulfill their dreams of a music education at the University of Mobile.”

Brian Boyle, executive director of the University of Mobile Foundation, said, “With the long-time support, prayer, and encouragement of his wife, Linda, Dr. Roger Breland set a high bar with regard to his achievements in the Christian music industry.

“The Roger and Linda Breland Endowed Music Scholarship will help deserving young men and women pursue the same passion that Dr. and Mrs. Breland did. This scholarship could be the catalyst in helping students reach their highest potential in this field.”

In the course of 17 years with Voices of Mobile, Breland traveled half a million miles with the ensemble, presenting 2,000 concerts across 12 nations, while recording 16 albums. Voices of Mobile presents approximately 150 concerts each year and have been featured at The White House, The Pentagon, Brooklyn Tabernacle Church, Carnegie Hall, Notre Dame Cathedral, and numerous national and religious conventions. They have toured Germany, France, Jordan, Israel, the Cayman Islands, Philippines, China, England, Romania, Bahamas, Cuba and throughout the United States. VOICES is regularly seen on countless national television programs, including IN TOUCH with Dr. Charles Stanley or REFRESH with Dr. Michael Catt.

Breland recently hosted the 17th year reunion of Voices of Mobile on campus. He ended his touring career in 2019 and made the transition to executive director of Voices of Mobile. Today, he is working toward realizing another dream – helping the next generation have the advantage of a Christ-centered higher education at the University of Mobile.

