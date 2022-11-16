Called to Teach: Mindy Agee

Mindy Agee

English/Dual Enrollment Teacher

Washington County High School

Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education ’08

Concentration in English/Language Arts Before God calls us to do the big things, we may need to do the ordinary things in an extraordinary way.

– Mindy Agee ’08

Many people attend college to get an extraordinary job and change the world. However, there are many so-called “ordinary” jobs that have the potential to change everything. Teaching is such a calling. When done by dedicated teachers who want to inspire future minds, teaching can become one of the most extraordinary jobs.

University of Mobile graduate Mindy Agee is one of those dedicated teachers.

“Before God calls us to do the big things, we may need to do the ordinary things in an extraordinary way,” says Mindy, who graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education and a concentration in English and language arts.

School of Education

The University of Mobile School of Education provides students with over two years of real-world field experience to ensure their success. Mindy says UM prepared her for what life as a teacher would be like and what to expect when she first walked into a classroom.

She uses the knowledge she gained when attending the Christ-centered university to teach students through literature how to become people who make a difference. She replicates many of the conversations and experiences she received from her professors to teach and show students that teachers do care about them.

“Your job may be about teaching content, but it is more about teaching people,” she says. Teachers encourage, enlighten and inspire young minds to be the best versions of themselves.

Beyond UM

Mindy has been a teacher for over 14 years. She currently teaches English and dual enrollment at Washington County High School in Chatom, Alabama. Mindy also co-sponsors the WCHS student government and created the 30 Club, which recognizes students who score 30 or higher on one or more sections on the ACT.

She says teachers have the power to make an extraordinary difference in the world, even by inspiring just one student.

As a teacher, Mindy says, you do more than instill knowledge into young minds. You teach them how to be extraordinary people.