University of Mobile Announces Class of 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile awarded degrees to approximately 330 graduates during commencement on Saturday, May 6. The ceremony took place on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn. Congratulations class of 2023!

Following are degrees and honors awarded.

Alabama School of the Arts

Doctor of Musical Arts

Auburn, Alabama — Charlotte Henderson Lee, Vocal Performance

Mobile, Alabama — Melanie Faye Taylor, Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance

Saraland, Alabama — Andrew Saverio Goodwin, Vocal Performance

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Athens, Florida— Kei Lori Martin, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Daphne, Alabama— Nina Wilson Smelley, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Loxley, Alabama— Carman Genae Godfrey, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Alabama School of the Arts

Master of Arts and Master of Music

Biloxi, Mississippi— Melodie Day DuBose, M.M., Vocal Performance

Chesapeake, Virginia— Chloe Ellen Stewart, M.M., Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance

Fulshear, Texas— Claudia Pauline Dahlman, M.A., Musical Theatre, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award

Gastonia, North Carolina— Kevin Dashawn Le’Roy May, M.A., Musical Theatre

Greer, South Carolina­—Paul Douglas Penderman, M.A., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre

Gulf Breeze, Florida—Skye Lynn DuMont, M.M., Vocal Performance

Slidell, Louisiana—Theresa Nicole Sharp, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)

The Woodlands, Texas—Anna Lynne Tesh, M.M., Vocal Performance

College of Arts and Sciences

Master of Arts

Kelsie L. Hancock, Marriage and Family Counseling

London, England, United Kingdom — Abigail Arduah Mills, M.A., Marriage and Family Counseling, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award

Mobile, Alabama— Tanika Michelle Montgomery, M.A., Marriage and Family Counseling; Rhonda Nodd, M.A., Marriage and Family Counseling; Timothy Michael White, M.A., Marriage and Family Counseling

Moss Point, Mississippi — Macey Bonta Parsley, M.A., Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling

Satsuma, Alabama — Jessica Elizabeth Strenth, M.A., Marriage and Family Counseling

College of Arts and Sciences

School of Christian Studies

Master of Arts

Canton, Georgia — Lance Owen Pierce, M.A., Worship Leadership and Theology, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Theology

Hernando, Mississippi— Hagen Thomas Ware, M.A., Worship Leadership and Theology

College of Health Professions

School of Health and Sports Science

Master of Athletic Training

Chelsea, Alabama—Chelsea Brooke Acton, Area Award: Master of Athletic Training

Hartselle, Alabama—Kaitlyn Marie Spangler

Oakland, California—Jemiar Ramont Jonasian

Picayune, Mississippi —Tyesha Denise Smith

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Master of Science in Nursing

Chunchula, Alabama—Leah Kimberly Williams, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Daphne, Alabama— Brooke Collier O’Sullivan, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Dunedin, Florida— Vishva Patel, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Gulfport, Mississippi— Gerri L. Mack, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Mathews, Alabama— Reagan Hartley Owens, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Mobile, Alabama— Ashley Angle Haney, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner; Devan Janel Cooper McAll, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner; Krysta Elaine Turner, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Saraland, Alabama— Jenilee Slayton Powell, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Wiggins, Mississippi— Teresa Shavonne Monroe, M.S.N., Family Nurse Practitioner

Grace Pilot School of Business

Master of Business Administration and Master of Science

Asuncion, Paraguay– Carlos Matias Segovia, Master of Business Administration; Angel David Almiron Pereira, Master of Business Administration

Baghdad, Iraq– Abbas Razzaq Aljanabi, Master of Business Administration

Buenos Aires, Argentina– Santiago Ignacio Di Loreto, Master of Business Administration; Alejo Binaghi, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Canton, Michigan– Demetris Lamar Ogburn, Master of Business Administration

Caracas, Capital District Venezuela– Steffany Bermudez, Master of Business Administration

Citronelle, Alabama– Ayeshia Beth-Ann Abraham, Master of Business Administration

Danville, Alabama– Drew Morris Fitzgerald, Master of Business Administration

Daphne, Alabama– Victoria Mercedes Griffith, Master of Business Administration

Dayton, Ohio– Kelsey Francis Courtney, Master of Business Administration

Deatsville, Alabama– Micah Seth Olson, Master of Business Administration

Fairhope, Alabama– Megan Bossard Thomas, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Governador Valadares, Brazil– Carolina Martins Gomes, Master of Business Administration

Harare, Zimbabwe– Edward Junior Munashe Dakwa, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany– Paula John, Master of Business Administration

Höchstadt, Bavaria, Germany– Sofija Hrovat, Master of Business Administration

Inverness, Scotland, United Kingdom– Chiedu Jonathan Ikeme, Master of Business Administration

Jablonec nad Nisou, Czech Republic– Jan Vrba, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Lawrenceville, Georgia– Jirah Joh’nea Simpkins, Master of Business Administration

Leutenbach, Baden-Wüttemberg, Germany– Alina Nadine Schweizer, Master of Business Administration

Loxley, Alabama– Jarnay Shantel Collins, Master of Business Administration

Mobile, Alabama– Jabraun Isaiah Bass, Master of Business Administration; Jake J. Bose, Master of Business Administration; Lauren Sidney Cunningham, Master of Business Administration; Gabriela Eva, Master of Business Administration; Kevin Fitzgerald, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Joel Kuli Mutua, Master of Business Administration; Noah B. Walters, Master of Business Administration

Monroeville, Alabama– Willa Yvette Taite-Hardamon, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Mount Vernon, Alabama– Gabriel Alise Thomas, Master of Business Administration

Paris, Ile De France, France– Maxime Benoit, Master of Business Administration

Pensacola, Florida– Steffani M. Gonzales, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Miranda Clarrisa Martin, Master of Business Administration

Rennes, Bretagne, France– Baptiste Jaques Hubert Gateau, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile– Gonzalo Pozo, Master of Business Administration

Saraland, Alabama– Shawndell-Lorenzo Lisondra Hope, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Shelby Newburn Landrum, Master of Business Administration; Callie Bea Setser, Master of Business Administration

Senlis, Picardie, France– Nicolas Mougaillard, Master of Business Administration

Silverhill, Alabama– Michael Zona, Master of Business Administration

Slidell, Louisiana– Josie Marie Headrick, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Theodore, Alabama– Ronak B. Patel, Master of Business Administration

Wagarville, Alabama– Calee Maree Tarver, Master of Business Administration

Winfield, Alabama– Jayda L. Stinnett, Master of Business Administration

School of Education

Master of Arts and Master of Education

Chickasaw, Alabama– Jennifer Monique Todd, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education

Gainesville, Florida– Erika Renee Stuckman, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Area Award: Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Gautier, Mississippi– Ambria Michele Blackburn, M.A., Early Childhood Education

Mobile, Alabama– Kenecia Shanice Berry, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification), Area Award: Early Child Development (Non-Certification); Sherea Lynn White, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education, School of Education Achievement Award Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education

Saraland, Alabama– James A. Collingsworth, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology, Area Award: Instructional Design and Technology

Semmes, Alabama– Tiffany Elizabeth Adams Jackson, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education; Anna Kathryn Woodward, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Post-Master’s Certificate

McIntosh, Alabama– Wendy Renea Clarke, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Certificate, Family Nurse Practitioner

Mobile, Alabama– Paula Rivers Matthews, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Certificate, Family Nurse Practitioner

Alabama School of the Arts

Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Science

Amarillo, Texas– Thomas Jonathan Hyer, B.S., Worship Leadership, Cum Laude

Blackshear, Georgia– Camden Eli Jewell, B.F.A., Performance, Acting, Area Award: Performance, Acting, Magna Cum Laude

Chickasaw, Alabama– Rebecca Merritt Reed, B.M., Piano Performance, Area Award: Piano Performance, Magna Cum Laude

Decatur, Alabama– William Joseph Farris, B.M., Piano Performance, Summa Cum Laude

Gulfport, Mississippi– Jordan Kidron Bennett, B.S., Worship Leadership

Madison, Mississippi– Kaelyn E. Haight, B.S., Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude; Mason Douglas Moak, B.S., Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies, Summa Cum Laude

Millbrook, Alabama– Brian Christian Jones, B.S., Production Technologies, Cum Laude

Milton, Florida– Austin Blake Young, B.S., Production Technologies

Mobile, Alabama– Abigail Ruth Anderson, B.M., Vocal Performance; Aidan Eliseo Chavez, B.S., Production Technologies; Emma Kate Dalgety, B.A., Music B.A., English, Area Award: Music Area, Award: English, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program with Thesis Graduate; Hannah Grace Goodman, B.S., Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude

Pell City, Alabama– Katelyn Rena Karcher B.M., Vocal Performance President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Vocal Performance, Summa Cum Laude

Pensacola, Florida– Cheyanne Emma Burge, B.S., Production Technologies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude; Hannah Grace Elizabeth Smith, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre, Magna Cum Laude

Picayune, Mississippi– Taylor Ann Inmon, B.M., Vocal Performance, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Reading, Michigan– Lauren Elizabeth Routledge, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude

Ruskin, Florida– Lauren Elizabeth Jensen, B.S., Music Education (Non-certification)

Saraland, Alabama– Lenjamin Cory Anderson II, B.M., Vocal Performance, William K. Weaver, Jr. Excellence Award, Cum Laude; Robert Herston Ewing, B.S., Production Technologies, Cum Laude; Shawn Randall Rivers, B.S., Worship Leadership, Area Award: Worship Leadership, Cum Laude

Spanish Fort, Alabama– Grace Joanna Dunn, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre, Magna Cum Laude

Springville, Alabama– Tiffany Joy Aikens, B.M., Vocal Performance, Cum Laude

Titus, Alabama– Savannah Grace Brannen, B.M., Vocal Performance, Cum Laude

Tuscaloosa, Alabama– Anna MeLeigha Boswell, B.S., Worship Leadership; Madilyn Rose Donald, B.S., Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude

Van Wert, Ohio– Michaella Leanne Johnson, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Performance, Musical Theatre, Summa Cum Laude

Whitesburg, Georgia– Riley Daniel Shearon, B.S., Production Technologies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

College of Arts and Sciences

Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Bachelor of Science

Andalusia, Alabama– Leah A. Thompson, B.S., Sociology, Cum Laude

Auburn, Alabama– Nisreen Mohammad Kanaan, B.S., Psychology

Axis, Alabama– Makenzie Taylor McDaniel, B.S., Psychology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude

Cantonment, Florida– Grace Elizabeth Atteberry, B.S., Psychology

Chatom, Alabama– Adrianna Williams Rowell, B.S., Sociology, Magna Cum Laude

Chunchula, Alabama– Taelor Breann W. Davis, B.S., Criminology, Area Award: Criminology

Cullman, Alabama– Lillimae Dyan Allen, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award, Area Award: Natural Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

Daleville, Alabama– Jamie Danielle Peters, B.A., English, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, Honors Program with Thesis Graduate

Daphne, Alabama– Jacob Taylor Clabo, B.S., Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate; Courtney Johnson, B.S., Organizational Leadership; Blakelee Angeleena Stewart, B.S., Psychology

Dothan, Alabama– Abigail E. Duke, B.S., Biology, Magna Cum Laude; David Mark Ledlow Jr., B.S., History, Magna Cum Laude

Elberta, Alabama– Justin Stewart Johnson, B.A., English

Ellisville, Mississippi– Caidyn Grace Crowder, B.S., General Studies

Fairhope, Alabama– Emma Elizabeth Lepere, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Cum Laude; Britain E’lise Lord, B.S., General Studies; Trevor Gene Wells, B.S., Social Science

Frisco City, Alabama– Martionna, LaDiamond Salinas, B.F.A., Creative Writing

Grand Bay, Alabama– Stephen Alexander Davis, B.S., History, Area Award: History, Summa Cum Laude; Heather L. Tyler, B.S., Psychology

Grove Hill, Alabama– Rachael Maria Gregson, B.S., Psychology, Honors Program Graduate

Guntersville, Alabama– James Michael Payne, B.S., General Studies

Harrisburg, South Dakota– Allison R. Preator, B.S., Biology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Hendersonville, Tennessee– Abigail Grace Breland, B.S., Psychology

Hoover, Alabama– AnnaKate Burleson, B.A., English, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate

Huntsville, Alabama– Sarah Alyssa Koepplinger, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude

Irvington, Alabama– Hannah Mabry McCormick, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude

McIntosh, Alabama– Allie Maharrey, B.S., Psychology; Karly L. Weaver, B.A., English, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Mobile, Alabama– Moira E. Buck, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Area Award: Graphic Design, Cum Laude; Cameron Alexandra Casper, B.S., Psychology, Criminology; Tatiana Catherine Finan, B.S., Psychology, Area Award: Psychology; Haley Lin Hollingsworth, B.S., Psychology; Linda Carol Johnson, B.S., General Studies; Spencer Jordan, B.S., History; Alan Michael Lang, B.A., English, B.F.A., Creative Writing; Breanna Audrey Poole, B.A., English, Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate; Bryan Collin Reed, B.S., History; Jamarria Aysha Smith, B.S., Sociology; Grace Elizabeth Stanley, B.S., History

Monroe, Louisiana– Genevieve Rubena Myles, B.S., Biology

Ozark, Alabama– Claire Ann Wood, B.S., Strategic Communications, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Pell City, Alabama– Joshua Franklin Warren, B.S., History

Pensacola, Florida– Tatalia Yasmeen Carmichael, B.S., General Studies

Saraland, Alabama– Kristen Leann Black, B.S., Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude; Wyatt Colin Fulton, B.S., Journalism and Broadcast Media, B.S., History; Brinkley Paige Goff, B.S., Sociology; Nathan Kimble Love, B.S., General Studies, Cum Laude

Satsuma, Alabama– Otto Joshua Alvarez, B.S., Organizational Leadership; Ashley Shea Mason, B.S., General Studies

Semmes, Alabama– Antionette Denise Hunter, B.S., Organizational Leadership; Miki Marlowe, B.F.A., Studio Art, Area Award: Studio Art, Magna Cum Laude, Kayla Renee Ritchie, B.S., General Studies; Brandi Latrice Williams, B.S., History

Silverhill, Alabama– Abbie N. Hedden, B.A., English, Cum Laude, Honors Program with Thesis Graduate; John Andrew Hedden, B.S., Government and Law, Area Award: Government and Law, Summa Cum Laude

Spanish Fort, Alabama– Lauren Leigh Meador, B.S., History; Sally Elizabeth Ott, B.S., Psychology; Danielle Justine Pote, B.S., Psychology, Sociology, Area Award: Sociology, Cum Laude

Thorsby, Alabama– James Bailey Sellers, B.S., Social Science, Cum Laude

Vestavia, Alabama– Lydia Walker Davis, B.S., Journalism and Broadcast Media

Wagarville, Alabama– Collin Jefferson Henson, B.S., History, Cum Laude

Waveland, Mississippi– Lauren Elaine Stanford, B.S., General Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude

West Blocton, Alabama– Kallee Mashell Rowe, B.S., Marine Science

Whistler, Alabama– Kierra Wiley, B.S., Psychology

Wilmer, Alabama– Ryan Michael Dearmon, B.S., History, Georgia Brooke Rives, B.S., Psychology

Worcester, Worcestershire, United Kingdom– Leia Carter, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Cum Laude

College of Arts and Sciences

School of Christian Studies

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Citronelle, Alabama– Johnathan Jacob Turner, B.S., Christian Ministry

Coden, Alabama– Lisa Marie Vail, B.S., Christian Ministry

Deatsville, Alabama– Carli Rae Watkins Shaw, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Area Award: Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude

DeFuniak Springs, Florida– Daniel Dean DeMarra, B.S., Christian Leadership and Ministry, Area Award: Christian Leadership and Ministry

Pensacola, Florida– Spencer Davis St. Cyr, B.A., Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Center for Christian Calling Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Phenix City, Alabama– Claudia Anna Hall, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Center for Christian Calling Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude

Sylacauga, Alabama– Landon Hayes Owen, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Talladega, Alabama– Thomas Allen Wilcox, B.A., Biblical/Theological Studies, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Tuscaloosa, Alabama– Madison Ruth Smith, B.A., Intercultural Studies

College of Health Professions

School of Health and Sports Science

Bachelor of Science

Axis, Alabama– Gregory Brown, B.S., Kinesiology

Bay Minette, Alabama– Chloe Peyton Buck, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Brewton, Alabama­– Rider Lee Jernigan, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Bridgetown, Barbados– Jalicia Fa’tima Neil, B.S., Exercise Science

Dothan, Alabama– Samantha Amiya Mansur, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Falkville, Alabama– Kari Allison Watts, B.S., Kinesiology, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Grady, Alabama– Jayson Isaac Sansom, B.S., Kinesiology

Hartselle, Alabama– Mackenzie Taylor Jackson, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude; Addison Seth Zanda, B.S., Exercise Science, Cum Laude

Irvington, Alabama– Emilee Morgan Wilkerson, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Jacksonville, North Carolina– Ashlee Noel Nettles, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Jasper, Alabama– Kaitlyn Cheyenne Spurgeon, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Mandeville, Louisiana– Madison Jane Bergeron, B.S., Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Manresa, Barcelona, Spain– Anna Cabrera Riudor, B.S., Exercise Science Area Award: Exercise Science, Magna Cum Laude

Mobile, Alabama– Cameron Diez Alexander, B.S., Kinesiology; Caitlin Marie Foshee, B.S., Kinesiology; Kimberly Nichole Grandquest, B.S., Kinesiology; Jordan Jamikal Moon, B.S., Kinesiology

Pell City, Alabama– Mary Denman Luker, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude; Breighanne Elizabeth Singleton, B.S., Exercise Science, Cum Laude

Pisgah, Alabama– Gavin Scott Rider, B.S., Exercise Science

Port St. Joe, Florida– Hannah Elizabeth Anderson, B.S., Exercise Science

Rainsville, Alabama– Emily Grace Wrenn, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Saint Rose, Louisiana– Devin Larry Christopher, B.S., Kinesiology

Saraland, Alabama– Caitlin Dianne Hawley, B.S., Exercise Science

Satsuma, Alabama– Courtney Dianna Ellzey, B.S., Kinesiology, Summa Cum Laude

Semmes, Alabama– Samuel Lee Richardson, B.S., Kinesiology

Spanish Fort, Alabama– Joseph Lowery Quinn, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude; Kyle Thomas White, B.S., Exercise Science

Swindon, Wiltshire, United Kingdom– Mia Chantelle Mugford, B.S., Exercise Science

Theodore, Alabama– Caleb L. Coffey, B.S., Exercise Science

Trinidad, Beni, Bolivia– Maria Jose Reynaldo Toledo, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Tulsa, Oklahoma– Melody Grace Holcomb, B.S., Exercise Science

Valera, Trujillo, Venezuela– Eila Adriana Infante, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Adair Village, Oregon– Hannah Joy Ray, Cum Laude

Athens, Alabama– Zoe’ Lynn Bohanon

Baton Rouge, Louisiana– Cynthia Ellen Clement

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi– Addie Carolyn Haas

Caceres, Extremadura, Spain– Andrea Sanchez-Gonzalez

Chesapeake, Virginia– Caitlin Elizabeth Fulgham

Chicago, Illinois– Grace Marilyn Cunningham, Cum Laude

Chunchula, Alabama– Taylor Brooke Jackson

Citronelle, Alabama– Rachel Marks Redding

Clanton, Alabama– Adison Piper Argent

Daphne, Alabama– Megan Amanda Minshew

Denver, Colorado– Hahnnah LuLu Nichole Brown, Magna Cum Laude

Gardendale, Alabama– Abigail Tatum Waldrep, Area Award: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Huntsville, Alabama– Savanna Rose Fuchsberger, Cum Laude

Kathmandu, Nepal– Sushma Chhun

McIntosh, Alabama– Mandy Danese Sullivan

Mobile, Alabama– Jessica Kay Carr; Kelsey Lynn Gill; Lakisha C. Traylor; Lauren Olivia Wallace, Cum Laude, Jakayla Deneise Young

Opelika, Alabama– Sarah Renae Martinez

Phillipsburg, Montana– Bridgette A. Parsons

Rome, Georgia– Sara Elizabeth Wheeler, Area Award: Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Saraland, Alabama– Callie Grace Allen; Christopher Elwin Beaver; Dylan M. Driscoll; Cassidy Caroline James; Madison Alexis Johnston; Allie Sayasane Sheppard; Hayley Noel Wright, Cum Laude

Satsuma, Alabama– Alexandra Suzanne Lucas; Angie Anne Norman

Semmes, Alabama– Luz Veronica Davison; Danielle Nicole Smith; Macey Lauren Turner

Theodore, Alabama– Morgan Lee Howard, School of Nursing Achievement Award; Brianna Dawn Roberts, Magna Cum Laude

Tuscaloosa, Alabama– Caroline Grace Boswell

Wilmer, Alabama– Alexia Loreen Horne

Grace Pilot School of Business

Bachelor of Science

Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil– Jose Dos Reis Pereira Neto, B.S., Integrated Marketing Communications, Area Award: Integrated Marketing Communications

Citronelle, Alabama– Ayeshia Beth-Ann Abraham, B.S., Management, Summa Cum Laude

Daphne, Alabama– Victoria Mercedes Griffith, B.S., Business Administration; Ricky Dewayne Hankins, B.S., Business Administration; Ford Gregson Taylor, B.S., Accounting

Darlington, England, United Kingdom– Joshua Eon Bynoe B.S., Computer Information Systems, Magna Cum Laude

Dayton, Ohio– Kelsey Francis Courtney, B.S., Management

Deatsville, Alabama– Micah Seth Olson, B.S., Management

Frankfurt am Main Hessen, Germany– Boris Klingebiel, B.S., Management

Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom– Christopher McKenna, B.S., Management, Summa Cum Laude

Grove Hill, Alabama– Adam James Cooke, B.S., Business Administration, Area Award: Supply Chain Management, Cum Laude

Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany– Paula John, B.S., Management

Höchstadt, Bavaria, Germany– Sofija Hrovat, B.S., Management

Indianapolis, Indiana– Austin Bradford Schofield, B.S., Business Administration

Lucas, Texas– John Carey Treanor, B.S., Management

Madison, Alabama– Caleb Andrew Marshall, B.S., Management

McIntosh, Alabama– Charity Denise Orso, B.S., Digital Media and Advertising

Mobile, Alabama– Abigail Jane Andrews, B.S., Accounting, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Accounting, Scholar Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude; Jabraun Isaiah Bass, B.S., Business Administration; Jennifer Lynn Baugh, B.S., Business Administration; Jeffrey Alan Griffin, B.S., Management; Shaila Mahesh Gupte, B.S., Management, Area Award: Management; Youlandra Maykaylen Hall, B.S., Accounting; Isaiah Kendall Holmes, B.S., Management; Dashon Tramaine Malone, B.S., Integrated Marketing Communications; Madelyne Danyelle Miller, B.S., Management; Harrison Michael Puckett, B.S., Software Development, Magna Cum Laude; Nicholas Taylor Shelton, B.S., Computer Information Systems, Noah B. Walters B.S., Integrated Marketing Communications; Sable Rain Williams, B.S., Software Development

Mount Vernon, Alabama– Gabriel Alise Thomas, B.S., Management

New Market, Alabama– Luke Tipton Kilgore, B.S., Business Administration, Area Award: Finance

Opp, Alabama– Ashton Victoria Mack, B.S., Digital Media and Advertising

Orgeval, Yvelines, France– Fabien Reuzeau, B.S., Management

Pearl City, Hawaii– Kaitlyn Hamilton, B.S., Management

Pike Road, Alabama– Donald Evans III, B.S., Management

Prattville, Alabama– Randall Coleman Sallé, B.S., Accounting, School of Business Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Saraland, Alabama– William Tyler Boling, B.S., Integrated Marketing Communications; Shelby Newburn Landrum, B.S., Accounting, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award; Alyssa Kaylen O’Shea, B.S., Business Administration, Post-Traditional Area Award; Callie Bea Setser, B.S., Business Administration; April Jewel Steward, B.S., Business Administration; Danny Christopher Wheidi, B.S., Business Administration

Satsuma, Alabama– Andrew C. Hooper, B.S., Computer Information Systems, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Computer Information Systems, Summa Cum Laude; Jackson Ronald Verkoullie, B.S., Accounting, Cum Laude

Spanish Fort, Alabama– Bailey Ethan Bergdolt, B.S., Business Administration

St. Augustine, Florida– Jared Andrew Whittle, B.S., Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

St. Elmo, Alabama– Kevin Girard Richardson, B.S., Computer Information Systems

Sulphur, Louisiana– Haden Carter Parker, B.S., Management

Wagarville, Alabama– Calee Maree Tarver, B.S., Accounting, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Winfield, Alabama– Jayda L. Stinnett, B.S., Accounting, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

School of Education

Bachelor of Science

Alabaster, Alabama–Randi Marie Becton, B.S., Elementary Education, Area Award: Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Chatom, Alabama– Hailey Madison Moss, B.S., Early Childhood Education

Chelsea, Alabama– Sarah Elizabeth Warren, B.S., Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Education Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Chunchula, Alabama– Zachary Nathanial Brown, B.S., Collaborative Special Education

Citronelle, Alabama– Jessidey Adriana Orso, B.S., Early Childhood Education

Ellisville, Mississippi– Tyneshia LaSha Peppers, B.S., Child and Social Development

Fairhope, Alabama– Kaylin R. Sanders, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Gulfport, Mississippi– Kristyn Renee Hensley, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Irvington, Alabama– Michelle Leigh Parmer, B.S., Child and Social Development

Liberty, Mississippi– Ashley Gavrielle Hutson, B.S., Child and Social Development

Mobile, Alabama– Alyssa Danielle Flowers, B.S., Collaborative Special Education, Magna Cum Laude; Annya Katerine Garcia, B.S., Child and Social Development, Area Award: Child and Social Development; Morgan Jade Johns, B.S., Collaborative Special Education, Area Award: Collaborative Special Education

Saraland, Alabama– Lauren Grace Day, B.S., Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude; Hannah L. Kelly, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude; Lyndsey Julia Scoper, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Emily Sharpe, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Kelsey Jones Westbrook, B.S., Early Childhood Education

Satsuma, Alabama– Ashton M. Holley, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education, Cum Laude; Taylor Michelle Rester, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Slidell, Louisiana– Katie Sunrise Grubbs, B.S., Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

College of Arts and Sciences

Associate of Science

Satsuma, Alabama– Ashley Shea Mason, A.S., General Studies

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.