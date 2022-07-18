Classes for Homeschool Students Start Aug. 15

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile offers a variety of enrichment classes for homeschool students ages 12 and up. Registration is underway for the next 14-week session that begins Aug. 15.

Upcoming classes include:

• Introduction to Graphic Design

• Creative Writing

• Algebra I Enrichment

• Plastics and Polymer Chemistry in Everyday Life

• Physiographic Regions of the United States

UM Homeschool Program classes are taught by University of Mobile faculty. Classes meet one hour each week on the university campus, located off I-65 at Exit 13 at 5735 College Pkwy. Cost is $170 per class.

For more information and to register, go to umobile.edu/homeschool.

Teaching Homeschool Students

Since he retired from the university as a full-time faculty member in 2018, biology professor Steven Carey has taught a variety of UM Homeschool classes on topics ranging from science to photography.

“I enjoy the challenge of creating classes for homeschool students and sharing with them my love for the subjects I enjoy. In turn, they push me to stay current, and their youthful exuberance is infectious,” said Carey, who will teach a class on physiographic regions of the U.S. in the upcoming session. The course will explore location, geology, major landscapes, climate, characteristic flora and fauna, and how each region has influenced human historic and economic development.

Student Oliver Jackson took Carey’s previous class, Alternative Photography, and said learning from the college professor was “incredibly fun and intriguing.”

“I’ve never considered myself to be an artistic person, but Dr. Carey’s way of teaching is engaging, fun and downright interesting, which left me eagerly looking forward to each week’s class,” said Jackson, whose work was included in a student art display at the conclusion of the class.

Experiential Learning

Many UM Homeschool Program classes include experiential learning with hands-on projects and labs.

Introduction to Graphic Design is one example. Taught by UM graduate and author Meshelle Baker, the course introduces students to Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop. Students work in class and at home on projects such as creating custom stickers or magnets with their original vector artwork.

“If you have a creative student, this is a class they will thoroughly enjoy,” Baker said.

Christ-Centered University

The UM Homeschool Program introduces homeschool students to a university where the homeschool experience is highly valued by their professors and peers, according to program director and English professor Dr. Katherine Abernathy.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

