University of Mobile Dedicates Ram Fitness Trail in ‘Exercise is Medicine’ Initiative

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile dedicated a 1-mile walking trail on campus as part of a campus culture of wellness that has earned UM recognition by the “Exercise is Medicine – On Campus” program.

Students from the UM Kinesiology Club, faculty in the School of Health and Sports Science, and UM President Lonnie Burnett joined the university mascot, Mac the Ram, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 28 for the newly designated Ram Fitness Trail.

‘Honor God With Your Body

The 1-mile fitness trail begins and ends at Weaver Hall and takes walkers on a picturesque journey down Pollock-Altmayer Drive, then encircles the campus center. A QR code gives walkers access to a campus map of the trail and distance markers.

Dr. Lori DeLong, dean of the School of Health and Sports Science in the College of Health Professions, said the dedication marks the first leg of what eventually will be a longer Ram Fitness Trail through the 880-acre campus.

She said UM’s campus wellness effort is in keeping with the motto for the School of Health and Sports Science: 1 Corinthians 6:19-20. The scripture describes the body as a temple of the Holy Spirit and urges Christians to “honor God with your bodies.”

“Let’s work on our health and wellness together,” said DeLong as the ribbon was cut, attendees applauded and walkers took the first steps on the Ram Fitness Trail.

‘Exercise is Medicine’ Recognition

The University of Mobile is one of only 149 universities and colleges around the world to be honored by “Exercise is Medicine” for efforts to create a culture of wellness on campus. The Kinesiology Club’s annual health fair and health survey conducted last year helped UM earn bronze-level designation from the “Exercise is Medicine – On Campus” program.

The university was officially recognized on June 1 as part of the 2023 Exercise is Medicine World Congress, held in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine’s annual meeting. The American College of Sports Medicine, which is the world’s largest sports medicine and exercise science organization, co-launched “Exercise is Medicine” in 2007 with the American Medical Association.

UM Kinesiology Department

Heather Smith, visiting instructor of kinesiology, said students in the Kinesiology Department have been working toward the education of personal health and wellness of students, faculty and staff on campus.

“We also want to extend our efforts into the community and provide education to promote health and wellness, and to grow and establish more resources and opportunities to provide our campus with the tools to establish healthy living,” Smith said.

