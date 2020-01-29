DeLong Named School of Health & Sports Science Dean at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile School of Health and Sports Science announces associate professor Dr. Lori DeLong as dean. She leads an academic program that includes an upcoming Master of Athletic Training degree, as well as bachelor’s degree programs in kinesiology, sport administration and exercise science.

DeLong also serves as chair of the Department of Kinesiology. In addition to her academic credentials, she has extensive experience as an athletic trainer, women’s basketball and cross country coach, and collegiate athlete.

“Dr. Lori DeLong brings tremendous credibility developed throughout her various roles in coaching and administration of collegiate athletics, years of high-quality classroom instruction, and community service,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Todd Greer.

“With the continued growth of employment opportunities in the healthcare professions, Dr. DeLong is the ideal leader to continue to expand the reach and impact of our School of Health and Sports Science,” Greer added.

UM’s School of Health and Sports Science in the College of Health Professions offers a Christ-centered education with practical application. The university’s new Center for Excellence in Healthcare Practice provides students with hands-on experiences on campus, along with practicums in healthcare settings throughout the community.

DeLong holds a Ph.D. in pedagogy in kinesiology from Louisiana State University, Master of Education specializing in exercise science from Northeast Louisiana University, and Bachelor of Arts in adapted physical education, health and physical education with teacher’s certification from Louisiana College.

Prior to joining the University of Mobile faculty in 2014, DeLong served as an assistant athletic trainer and, later, an adjunct instructor, at the University of South Alabama.

Earlier, she was a student-athlete at Louisiana College on the Lady Wildcats basketball team that earned an appearance at the NAIA National Collegiate Basketball Tournament. She continued at Louisiana College as women’s cross country coach, assistant women’s basketball coach, athletic trainer, and was a senior woman administrator for the NCAA.

She is a member of professional organizations including the national, southeastern and Alabama athletic trainers’ associations.

