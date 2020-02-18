Dr. Kevin Chance Performs Recital March 4 at the University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will host Dr. Kevin Chance for a free recital as part of the university’s third annual Piano Festival.

The recital will be held March 4 at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium located in Martin Hall at the University of Mobile, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, AL 36613. Admission is free.

Chance will perform works by Scarlatti, Beethoven, Debussy and Schumann.

Recently, Chance was inducted into the inaugural class of the Steinway & Sons Music Teacher Hall of Fame in New York City. He is an assistant professor of piano at the University of Alabama.

Chance has performed as both a soloist and chamber musician throughout the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia. He is president of the American Matthay Association and vice president of the Music Teachers National Association.

He earned degrees from the Eastman School of Music, Louisiana State University and Birmingham-Southern College.

The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival is under the direction of Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music. For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts or upcoming performances in the Performing Arts Series, visit umobile.edu/pas or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.