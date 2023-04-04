Elite88 Presents ‘Walking Around the World’ April 13

MOBILE, Ala. – Elite88, the piano ensemble in Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, is holding a spring concert, “Walking Around the World.”

This concert will be performed April 13 at 7 p.m. at UM’s Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

Under the direction of Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts, the piano ensemble will showcase works from composers around the world: Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Germany, France, England, USA, Argentina, Czechoslovakia and Norway.

Elite 88 is an auditioned piano ensemble consisting of undergraduate and graduate students. Participants perform one themed concert each semester in Moorer Auditorium.

“Our All-Steinway School allows students the opportunity to practice on the finest of instruments. Emphasis is placed on proper technique, musicality and stylistic influence. Collaboration through duets and quartets allow for a rare education experience,” Onalbayeva said.

For more information about Elite88, as well as the Alabama School of the Arts, please visit umobile.edu/asota.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.