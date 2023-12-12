Enjoy Christmas Music From Award-Winning UM Professor

MOBILE, Ala. – Are you looking to listen to Christmas music this season that has been arranged by one of the University of Mobile’s finest?

Look no further! Steve Dunn, chair of the department of music and director of instrumental music in the Alabama School of the Arts, has always added his Christmas arrangements to his website. If you click on the music player at the bottom, you can hear close to an hour of Christmas music he has arranged over the years.

Among the music listed on his website is his composition “Pelican Dance” which was listed in Bandworld’s top 100 pieces of 2023!

Dunn says, “I was shocked and honored to learn that Bandworld included my composition ‘Pelican Dance’ in its top 100 pieces of 2023. What a special way to end the year!”

