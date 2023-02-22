Entrepreneur & CEO: Wanda Hicks

Wanda Hicks, DNP, FNP-BC

CEO/Founder

Hicks Home-Based Primary Care LLC

Associate Degree in Nursing ’99

Bachelor of Science in Nursing ’01

Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner ’03 I had the opportunity to learn from highly motivated faculty who made me realize that I can go as far as I want to in my career. -Dr. Wanda Hicks ’99, ’01, ’03

My father inspired me toward my career goals when I was around 9 or 10 years old, before he passed away. He would always call me “his little nurse.”

I took Health Occupation Education in high school for two years, which really directed my path toward the nursing arena. I decided to stay the course and obtain the highest degree in my field. The University of Mobile gave me the opportunity to reach my goals, and for that, I am grateful. I love my career choice – I love helping others and I’m passionate about providing great care to the patients that I treat.

As the chief executive officer and founder of Hicks Home-Based Primary Care LLC, I enjoy the opportunity to train and help other individuals with their health care needs. As a primary care provider in Mobile and surrounding areas, I am responsible for the day-ins and -outs of the clinic workflow. I provide telemedicine, office and home-based medicine for individuals who qualify for a home visit.

Q. How has your experience in the UM School of Nursing contributed to your success?

A. At the University of Mobile, I met great leaders and mentors along the way. I received a strong foundation from UM. I gained an excellent higher education, a deeper faith and friendships that will last a lifetime. I received three of my degrees from UM: Associate Degree in Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner.

Q. What are some of your career highlights so far?

A. UM made it possible for me to become a primary care provider, which broadened my clinical knowledge and expertise as an advanced practice nurse. After graduating in 2003 as a family nurse practitioner, I worked several different jobs providing primary care, hospital medicine, ED, hospice, home-visits and office-based medicine. I served as a chief nurse practitioner, and I teach and train others in my profession. I continued my education and received my Doctor of Nursing Practice in 2009 from the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

My greatest accomplishment is opening my own clinic in October 2019 – right at the beginning of COVID. The best thing about opening during a pandemic is being able to provide telemedicine to keep everyone safe.

Q. What advice would you give to UM students in the School of Nursing?

A. Pay attention to details and complete your assignments. Completed assignments help to build character and instill discipline in you that will help you in your entire career. Find a good study partner. Study early – do not wait until the last minute to study!