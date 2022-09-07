First UM Day of New School Year Sept. 23

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has its first UM Day of the 2022-2023 academic year on Sept. 23, 2022. This day gives prospective students and parents a chance to preview the campus, learn about academic programs offered, and receive a $2,000 scholarship for attending.

UM Days for 2022–2023 academic year are:

September 23, 2022

October 10, 2022

November 18, 2022

February 10, 2023

March 24, 2023

UM Days allow potential students to tour the campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid and submit a free application. In addition, Prospective traditional undergraduate students attending a UM Day can receive a $2,000 scholarship when enrolled.

To RSVP for Sept. 23 or other future dates, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.

