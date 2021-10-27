Football Legend Archie Manning Speaks at University of Mobile Scholarship Banquet

MOBILE, Ala. – Football legend Archie Manning spoke on the importance of faith and character in facing life’s adversities during the 15th annual University of Mobile Scholarship Banquet.

“Faith should be the most important thing in your life, and line up your priorities after that,” Manning told nearly 700 UM supporters gathered at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center in downtown Mobile on Oct. 26, 2021. Photos from the event are at umobile.edu/banquet.

“Adversity is inevitable,’ Manning said, adding that it is through our faith and character that we overcome adversity. Success, he said, “always comes down to leadership and teamwork.”

Manning’s remarks came during a conversational interview with UM alumna and WALA Fox10TV’s Studio 10 co-host, Chelsey Sayasane Sklopan. The former Miss University of Mobile spoke with Manning on a wide range of topics, from insider stories about his college and professional career to family, faith and the Manning football legacy.

UM President Lonnie Burnett noted the university is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary during 2021. He said the university continues to hold fast to its Christian foundation and remains faithful to its founding scripture from Proverbs 9:10: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom…”

Burnett spoke of the growth in campus, academics, enrollment and technology that has taken place during the past 60 years. He said the vision for the university’s future includes major new facilities such as a university center.

The evening featured performances by Voices of Mobile and several ensembles from the Alabama School of the Arts. The UM Scholarship Banquet raises funds for student scholarships to the Christian university.

Dr. Bruce Earnest, vice president for advancement, closed the evening by pointing to “what God is doing at the University of Mobile.”

“Now, more than ever, our country needs the University of Mobile. I am asking for your prayers for the resources and contributions for a new university center as you join with us in the next chapter of the University of Mobile,” Earnest said.

For more information about the banquet and opportunities for giving to the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/giving or call 251.442.2585.

