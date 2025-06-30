“I first began to understand the power of gospel generosity when I saw how it transformed lives — not just those receiving, but those giving. The realization that generosity isn’t about obligation but about glorifying God changed everything for me.” -Dr. Nathan Harris

When I came to the University of Mobile, I saw the perfect place for this vision to flourish. Here, we believe God calls His people to radical generosity, and when we answer that call together, the impact is extraordinary. We see it every day in students preparing to serve the Lord through whatever vocation He has given them – men and women who will leave UM with a Great Commission passion to make a difference for the glory of God and the good of the world.

A Gospel Foundation

As Christians, we often think that when we give our lives to Christ, He takes hold of everything except our money. But when God calls us to faith in Christ, the entirety of our lives is given over to God. Not one aspect of us is left outside of God’s sovereignty. As we are baptized, every part of us, including our pocketbooks, is cleansed and finds transformation in the gospel.

This gospel of Jesus Christ – this very gospel that saves, redeems and restores – is our foundation for living a life of radical generosity.

Transformed by the Gospel

Giving is a tangible way we can proclaim to those around us that we have been transformed by the gospel of Jesus Christ. It shows a change of heart and reorientation of resources to be used in honor of God and for His glory. When the gospel is the foundation for generosity, then giving is first and foremost about proclaiming and portraying the saving work of Christ. We proclaim the gospel through generosity because it’s the gospel that calls us to life radically different from the world (Rom. 12:1-2). Generosity is nothing but a vehicle to proclaim the goodness of God and the saving work of Jesus.

As we give, we get to be living examples of what Christ has done in our lives.

Rooted in the Gospel

Generosity is rooted in the gospel, sprouts from the gospel, and bears fruit because of the gospel. We give generously because of the gospel, and only because of the gospel. If we confess the gospel, then generosity should naturally follow it. As we practice generosity, God is working through us, enabling us to give.

Giving, above all else, is about the testimony of the gospel.

Gospel generosity is the Christian’s joyful awareness of what Christ has done for us and how we are privileged to participate in proclaiming that work through giving and advancing the gospel.

Go, give generously, and glorify God!

Nathan W. Harris, PhD, is the author of “A Short Guide to Gospel Generosity: Giving as an Act of Grace,” published by B&H Publishing and available on Amazon.com and through The University of Mobile Store at universityofmobilestore.com.