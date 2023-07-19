Forbes Lists University of Mobile Among ‘America’s Best Small Employers 2023’

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has been named one of “America’s Best Small Employers” for 2023 by Forbes. The Christian university in Mobile, Alabama, is among only 300 companies nationwide and is the only educational institution in the state selected for inclusion from an initial pool of over 10,000 businesses.

“We are immensely honored and proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Small Employers for 2023. Being the sole educational institution in the state to make the list is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire university community,” said UM President Lonnie Burnett, an alumnus of the Alabama Baptist-affiliated university founded in 1961.

“This recognition is a reflection of our university-wide commitment to creating a supportive campus community where everyone is family, and that translates into an exceptional educational experience for our students,” Burnett continued.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university employs 185 full-time and 75 part-time faculty and staff, with an addition 80 to 90 student workers during the academic year. UM offers over 75 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

A four-day work week, a generous holiday schedule that includes three days at Thanksgiving and nearly two weeks at Christmas, excellent employee benefits, plus free tuition for employees and immediate family are among the factors that impact employee satisfaction, according to UM’s human resources department.

“Our motto of ‘Know & Be Known’ describes a Christ-centered community in which students, faculty and staff are known. That translates into a culture of caring in which faculty and staff are personally invested in the success of students,” Burnett added.

Classes start Aug. 14 for Fall Semester 2023. Admission information is available on the website at umobile.edu, or call 251.442.2222.

The America’s Best Small Employers ranking reviewed employers with more than 200 employees but fewer than 1,000. According to Forbes, the assessment considered:

Anonymous surveys of employees and public opinion data

Tracking of job-related websites to gauge employer reputation, engagement, retention, benefits and more

Social listening text analysis of news websites and blogs as well as platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and YouTube to assess the company’s relationship with its employees.

Forbes says the industry that is most represented is education, with small colleges and private schools accounting for 20%.

UM was ranked No. 230 on the list announced July 18, 2023. Only three other Alabama companies were included in the list: two aerospace/defense businesses (Avion Solutions and Qualis Corp.) and one engineering/manufacturing company (Thompson Engineering). The full list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.