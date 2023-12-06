Former UM Student Scores Success on NBC’s The Voice

MOBILE, Ala. – A former University of Mobile student has found incredible success on Season 24 of NBC’s The Voice.

Grant Bias, known as “Bias,” has advanced to the Top Nine as a member of Team Gwen led by American singer-songwriter, Gwen Stefani.

Bias attended the University of Mobile as a Worship Leadership major and toured nationally and internationally in the world-renowned group, the VOICES of Mobile, from 2018 to 2021. He was a featured soloist in several large Alabama School of the Arts productions such as Christmas Spectacular and Saviour.

“I remember Grant Bias’ audition for ASOTA. I remember thinking ‘this guy is going to do great things.’ He was a confident singer and performer back then and only grew stronger in those gifts during his time at UM. He was the guy that could sing gospel or jazz – and do it all well,” says Jenna Goodwin, artistic director and executive director of administration for the Alabama School of the Arts.

In college, Bias had the opportunity to work with many ASOTA staff including Dr. Kathryn Hedlund, chair of ASOTA Graduate Studies, associate professor of music and director of vocal studies.

Hedlund says, “Working with Grant in the voice studio was a lot of fun. His voice was so versatile, he would try anything I suggested, and always came in with a great attitude, ready to work. He sang everything from French art song to Italian arias to musical theatre to worship songs, and it has served him so well in his journey. We would joke around about whether he was a tenor or a baritone, because his voice really did it all.”

As part of the VOICES of Mobile, Bias gained career experience and was able to perform in some of the greatest venues in the world, including the White House. He even recorded on several VOICES of Mobile albums during his time at UM.

The VOICES of Mobile is a highly versatile, auditioned vocal ensemble which presents over 200 concerts every year through regional and international tours. Their highly visible and consistent performing schedule offers students an unparalleled experience. The group is directed by Dr. Roger Breland, Collin Clardy and Hannah Clardy.

When describing his experience with Bias, Collin Clardy says, “It was a pleasure to lead Grant Bias! He’s truly one of those special people whose exceptional talent is paired with unparalleled drive and passion for everything he does. Whether he was on stage nailing a solo or was off stage wrapping a cable, he always did it all to the best of his ability, honoring God in the process.”

Grant Bias, the University of Mobile is cheering you on and here to support you along the way! We are so excited about your success thus far and cannot wait to see where this journey takes you!

To vote for Bias, head to either the NBC website or The Voice app!

