Free College Application Week at UM

MOBILE, Ala. – Prospective high school students can apply for free to the University of Mobile during Alabama’s Free College Application Week set for Oct. 17-21.

To apply for free, fill out the application at umobile.edu/apply and enter the code: ALCAC2022.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university

The University of Mobile offers over 75 academic programs taught by faculty who are eager to know and mentor their students. Experiential learning gives students hands-on practice for their future profession. Upon graduation, students will have a deeper understanding of who they are and how they can make an impact in the world.

“We walk with students through their degree program and equip them with the skills and tools necessary to be competitive in their field. We want our students to understand their calling and know how to function in their career. We want them to know who they are before God, and how that impacts the world,” says Dr. Lonnie Burnett, president of the University of Mobile.

Alabama College Application Week began nine years ago to increase the overall number of students in Alabama applying to, and ultimately enrolling in, colleges.

According to Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent of education, “The goal of this campaign is to increase the number of first-generation and low-income students who pursue postsecondary education by assisting high school seniors with the college admissions process and ensuring that each participating student submits at least on admissions application.”

To learn more about the University of Mobile, prospective families are invited to attend a UM Day or schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

