Fulbright Specialist Scholar: Christian Bolden

Christian Bolden

CEO/Principal

The Bolden Group

From his days at the University of Mobile wearing the #32 jersey on the Rams basketball team to his current role as an entrepreneur and CEO of The Bolden Group, Christian Bolden has always been an achiever. It was this passion for personal growth and self-discovery that led him to write a children’s rhyme book, “The Achiever’s Alphabet,” to make learning the virtues of good character as easy as A-B-C.

That same drive and love of learning also led to his recent selection as a Fulbright Specialist Program Awardee – an international educational exchange program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

A companion to the traditional Fulbright Scholar Program, the project’s objective is to advance the exchange of knowledge and establish bilateral partnerships through educational and training activities with emphasis on business administration.

The Fulbright Specialist Program provides support for scholars and other professionals with significant experience and expertise in their field, enabling them with an opportunity to engage in research projects focused on critical global issues at host institutions abroad. As a Fulbright Specialist Scholar, Bolden is tentatively set to complete his project in Ireland.

Q. Why did you choose Ireland as the location for your Fulbright Specialist project?

Former Ireland Ambassador to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason and Christian Bolden at an African American Irish Diaspora Network event in New York City.

A. After completing my Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of Mobile, I obtained my Master of Business Administration at Syracuse University. I am also certified in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEIA) via the University of Michigan. While pursuing my MBA, I completed a series of residencies in Dublin and Cork, Ireland, which is the genesis of my relationship with the country. I also serve on the Board of Directors with the African American Irish Diaspora Network, which fosters relationships between African Americans and Ireland through shared heritage and culture.

Q. How has your career progressed since graduating from the University of Mobile?

A. The beginning of my career involved government affairs and programmatic support of our federal agencies which culminated in working as a professional staff member on the Committee on Homeland Security in the United States House of Representatives at the behest of Rep. Bennie Thompson, whose district includes Jackson, Mississippi. I also spearheaded the Washington, D.C., commemoration of the 5-year Hurricane Katrina anniversary which impacted my hometown, New Orleans and, of course, Mobile. I formerly served on the board of the National Urban League’s Washington, D.C., chapter (Young Professionals.)

I became interested in trying my hand at entrepreneurship, which led to establishing The Bolden Group with core competencies in program/project management, cybersecurity and DEIA-related services. As CEO, I’m responsible for overall company strategy and execution. I also managed the company’s day-to-day operations.

Q. How did your time as a student-athlete at UM prepare you for your career?

A. The University of Mobile provided a foundation that set me up for success. As a student-athlete, time management plays a significant role in your collegiate experience. My experience at UM prepared me for the rigors of entrepreneurship and taught me the value of hard work and perseverance.

The relationships I developed at the University of Mobile have stood the test of time. UM’s commitment to the student experience is second to none. I always felt like I was the school’s ambassador when playing and wearing my jersey. It’s 4 years I wish I could experience all over again.

Q. What advice would you give to University of Mobile students?

A. My time at the University of Mobile represents some of the best days of my life. My advice to current students would be to take a risk in your career at some point. You won’t regret it.