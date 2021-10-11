Good Work Agency Provides High-Quality, Low-Cost Marketing Solutions for Churches

MOBILE, Ala. – The Good Work Agency is a student-run marketing agency at the University of Mobile that provides high-quality, low-cost marketing solutions for churches and non-profits.

The full-service marketing agency based out of the University of Mobile School of Business provides services including website development and design, branding and logo design, stationery design, graphic design, photography and videography, email marketing, and social media management for a price that will not break the bank.

In addition to the theory and coursework they learn in the classroom, the Good Work Agency provides practical application for students to take what they have learned and put it into practice. All proceeds from the students’ work go back into student development and scholarships at the Christian university.

“Our church partnered with Good Work Agency for a conference we hosted in January of 2020 called The Shift Conference. Their team did an entire branding campaign for us, built our website, and even set up and ran our social media pages for the year leading up to the conference. As a church doing a first-time conference, it was great to work with a team that made my life so much easier, but also made us look great! The conference was a success, and I believe we owe a huge part of that to the work of everyone at Good Work Agency,” says Whit Maxey at Midway Church in Villa Rica, Georgia.

School of Business senior Avery Wilhite says “Churches have one goal: to communicate and spread the gospel. At the Good Work Agency, we help communicators of the gospel market to their audience using 21st-century tools such as branding, social media, website, and much more. We want to see churches succeed in their goal, and we don’t want them to spend a fortune trying to do so.”

The name Good Work Agency and the motto “We do good works for those who do good work” comes from Ephesians 2:10 that states: “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do.”

For more information about the Good Work Agency at the University of Mobile, visit goodworkagency.org. To start a project, visit goodworkagency.org/start.

