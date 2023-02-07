Breylen Carter-Pugh

Director of Community Integration Support and Services

Independent Living Center of Mobile

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Finance ’19

“The University of Mobile gave me a foundation that I still stand on to this day – a foundation of faith, fairness and kindness. I am able to let my light shine every day by changing lives and helping others.” – Breylen Carter-Pugh ’19

Breylen Carter-Pugh always wanted to help others. So when this University of Mobile graduate was presented with the opportunity to serve people who have intellectual disabilities, he knew he could not pass that up.

“Being able to advocate and fight for their rights is what motivates me to do the work that I do,” says Breylen, now director of Community Integration Support and Services at the Independent Living Center of Mobile. “These people often get looked over and not heard, so being able to effect change and see others happy is what I love about my work.”

His experience as a student in the Grace Pilot School of Business and a campus leader at the Christ-centered university prepared him to use his talents in the world of business and service.

Throughout his college career, Breylen took advantage of the many opportunities UM offers, from faculty mentoring to becoming involved in campus activities.

“The University of Mobile has guided me every step of the way,” Breylen says. “We have professors who don’t just teach out of a textbook but have worked in these fields for years. Some of them still work in those places while teaching, which allowed us to get more insider knowledge that a book can’t teach.”

Q. What have you been up to since graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Finance?

A. Immediately upon graduating from UM, I enrolled at Colorado Technical University and in 2021 and earned my MBA in Healthcare Administration. I began working at Volunteers of America within the Intellectual and Developmental Disability department. I now work at the Independent Living Center of Mobile, while also working on my Ph.D. in mental health. I am currently the youngest person to hold the director position while advancing in the Intellectual and Developmental Disability field.

Q. How did studying at UM prepare you?

A. The faculty and staff in the Grace Pilot School of Business gave me a business mindset that I needed to run a program and company within my current job. I gained valuable skills in culture, values and how to treat/manage others. The University of Mobile gave me a foundation that I still stand on to this day – a foundation of faith, fairness and kindness. I am able to let my light shine every day by changing lives and helping others.

Also, I worked in the student workforce on campus, and it prepared me more than I expected. Through that job, I had practice in interviewing and communicating with others. Because of this opportunity, I was better prepared for graduation and for presenting myself when I moved into my career.

Q. What did you like most about UM?



A. What I liked most about UM hands down has to be the faculty and staff. I love how everyone cares about you, from the finance department and professors to the president of the university. You are not another number at UM, you are a person and everyone on campus knows you by name, not just your student number.

Q. What advice would you give to prospective UM students?

A. My advice to prospective students is to be open to receiving all the free help that UM offers, from the tutors to the services in the Student Success Center. I would also say to get involved in all the on-campus activities. Don’t just be a student – become a contributor to the student body. Doing this will help you make lifelong friendships and receive everything that the school has to offer, which is limitless.