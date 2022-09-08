University of Mobile Welcomes Alumni & Friends to Homecoming 2022

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile welcomes alumni and friends to Homecoming 2022, a three-day event that features a 60-foot Ferris wheel, fair foods and vendors, sports competitions, and the annual Miss UM competition.

Homecoming 2022 is set for Oct. 20-22 on the UM campus. Details and sign-ups for various events are at umobile.edu/homecoming.

Some of the many Homecoming events include:

First Fifteen Luncheon

Annual Miss UM Competition

Jazz Band Concert

Disc Golf Tournament

Art Exhibit

Alumni Basketball Competition

Volleyball and soccer games

Homecoming Fair

The First Fifteen Luncheon is open to the first 15 graduating classes of Mobile College, now the University of Mobile. This luncheon will be held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 11:30 a.m. This is a special event for the classes of 1967-1982 to catch up and reminisce with former classmates and friends. RSVP at umobile.edu/homecoming.

The 56th Miss University of Mobile will be crowned at the Miss UM Competition on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. The competition will be held at the university’s new College Woods Auditorium. Admission price is $10.

The Homecoming Fair will include a 60-foot Ferris wheel, fair foods, alumni entertainment, as well as products handcrafted and sold by alumni vendors. This event will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lacky Great Commission Lawn in front of Weaver Hall. There will be a one-time $5 concession fee for alumni and guests.

Allie Ratcliff, director of alumni programs and community engagement, says there is definitely something for everyone during this year’s Homecoming festivities at the University of Mobile.

“We are so excited to get alumni back on campus to enjoy a fun day with their families,” says Ratcliff.

