University of Mobile Invites All to Community Christmas Concert Dec. 22

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will present a free Community Christmas Concert on Friday, Dec. 22, featuring the premier student ensemble VOICES of Mobile in the final performance of its 2023 Christmas Tour.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the university’s College Woods Center.

The 2023 Christmas Tour features VOICES of Mobile performances at churches across Alabama, Mississippi, Texas, Lousiana, Florida and Georgia. VOICES is a highly versatile, auditioned vocal ensemble which presents over 200 concerts every year through regional and international tours. Throughout the years, the student ensemble has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, Notre Dame Cathedral and The Brooklyn Tabernacle Church.

For information about Voices of Mobile, visit the Alabama School of the Arts website at umobile.edu/asota. For information about the university’s College Woods Center, visit umobile.edu/cwc.

