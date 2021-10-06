Layton Warren Crowned 2021 UM Homecoming Queen

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile senior Layton Warren was crowned the 2021 UM Homecoming queen during festivities Oct. 2 at The Jungle soccer field.

“What an honor to represent the University of Mobile,” said Warren. “To be chosen as the school’s homecoming queen is a title I feel undeserving of, yet privileged to hold.”

She is an early childhood and elementary education major from Freeport, Florida. She serves as a Ram Rush leader, resident assistant and captain of the UM spirit squad.

Warren says she loves the University of Mobile and everything it stands for. She describes her time at the Christian university as one of the biggest blessings God has given her.

“The experience and relationships I have gained here have not only shaped the woman I am today but have also made me want to be a better woman for tomorrow. From Ram Rush events to everyday conversations in the cafeteria, I continually feel known and loved by the faculty, staff and students here on campus.”

The following students were selected to the Homecoming court:

Tabitha Robinson, senior. Robinson is a theater performance major from New Palestine, Indiana.

Ashlyn Nichols, senior. Nichols is a communication major from Hannibal, Missouri.

Alexis Knott, senior. Knott is an English major from Jackson, Mississippi.

Elise Johnson, senior. Johnson is a double major in English and communication from Clanton, Alabama.

Carli Watkins, junior. Watkins is an intercultural studies major from Deatsville, Alabama.

Jhanya Quinones, junior. Quinones is a biblical and theological studies major from Oxford, Alabama.

Brianna Page, sophomore. Page is a kinesiology and athletic training major from Pinson, Alabama.

Jess Clements, sophomore. Clements is a psychology major from Nashville, Tennessee.

Jerenie Jackson, freshman. Jackson is a pre-health biology major from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Lilly Brenner, freshman. Brenner is a kinesiology major from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

