Leadership Banquet Set for Oct. 25 with Speaker Elisabeth Hasselbeck

MOBILE, Ala. – The 16th University of Mobile Leadership Banquet featuring Emmy Award winner and former FOX & Friends co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, in downtown Mobile.

Tickets are available now for the Christian university’s main fundraising event of the year. The evening will feature entertainment by students and faculty from the university’s Alabama School of the Arts. The UM Leadership Banquet begins with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. with the banquet starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center.

Individual tickets are $150 and sponsorships start at $1,500. Higher-level sponsorships include an opportunity to meet Hasselbeck during a VIP reception prior to the banquet, with priority seating at the event. Tickets and sponsorships are available now at umobile.edu/banquet or contact the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2587.

‘Partner for Purpose’

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known.

“When you partner with the University of Mobile by becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets to the Leadership Banquet, your support helps students fulfill God’s purpose for their lives. You become a Partner for Purpose,” said Brian Boyle, vice president for advancement.

Survivor: The Australian Outback

Hasselbeck graduated from Boston College in 1999, where she played Division I softball and majored in studio art. After graduating, she designed footwear for PUMA. In 2002, she competed in the popular television reality show, Survivor: The Australian Outback, taking fourth place.

For the next 10 years, she co-hosted the daytime talk show, The View, on ABC and became an Emmy Award recipient. In 2013, Hasselbeck joined FOX & Friends where she served as a co-host for two years.

Hasselbeck is married to former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck, and they have three children.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.