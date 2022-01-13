My Professors Care About Me

There are a number of things that set the University of Mobile apart from other universities. For many people, it is the Christ-driven atmosphere that sets UM apart. For others, it is the size of the school. But for me, and others, it is the personal attention students receive from the professors and faculty that sets the university apart.

When I first started thinking about attending college, I was nervous about how different my learning experience would be from the one I received in high school. I grew up in a small town and attended a small high school. Everyone knew all the teachers, and vice versa — which allowed for every student to feel as if they had a personalized relationship with their teachers.

During my first semester at UM, I knew I made the right choice about what university to attend. One of my professors saw that I was getting upset over an assignment I had just submitted. She took the time to address how I was feeling and help me feel better about the work I was turning in.

As my time at the University of Mobile continued, I had more professors that took a similar approach to me and other students. They were interested in our school lives as well as our personal lives. When something would happen within our personal lives, the professors wanted to make sure that we were okay and offered to help in any way they could.

I feel as if I have had the best learning experience possible because of my professors. They genuinely care for their students.