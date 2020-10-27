National Worship Event Has UM Connections

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile alumna Abbie George Maggio and the director of the university’s 8Eighty Records, Chris Springer, helped lead worship for a national prayer event at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 26.

“The Return” was a national call to prayer and repentance started by prominent Christian figures in the United States. The event attracted thousands of people from all over the world who worshiped together and prayed for guidance for the country.

Springer was music director for the event. He was tasked with building a team that would lead worship. The team consisted of worship leaders from churches across the country, and all together they learned 35 songs for the two-day event.

“The Return was probably one of the most significant things I have ever been a part of. To be in the seat of government and have a sea of people praying and worshiping for our nation was amazing. You could tell that the peace of God reigned over the National Mall that day,” said Springer.

Maggio was recruited by Springer to lead worship. She graduated from the University of Mobile in 2018, with a double major in worship leadership and psychology, and is now worship arts minister at Redemption Baptist Church in Saraland, Alabama. Maggio was also a student in Springer’s class while at the University of Mobile.

“Chris Springer was one of my mentors while at UM and when he was asked to be music director for The Return, he reached out to me. It was a whole weekend of humbling ourselves before the Lord and asking God to heal our land. It was such a humbling experience, and I’ll have a memory for forever of singing “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” looking at the Washington Monument, and leading thousands in worship,” said Maggio.

The Return took place on the same day as the National Prayer Walk, an event led by Franklin Graham to pray for the country. The combination of the two events brought an estimated 55,000 people together in prayer.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.