New Certificate of Proficiency Adds Value to All Areas of Study at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – A new Certificate of Proficiency program in graphic design, worship technologies and theatre can provide an extra advantage in the job market for University of Mobile students majoring in any field.

The Certificate of Proficiency in the Alabama School of the Arts is open to students across all majors. The Certificate of Proficiency documents that graduates have gained experience in graphic design, worship technologies or theatre in addition to their major or minor areas of study.

“Employers are consistently looking to grow their teams with individuals that bring together useful competencies. The new certificates of proficiency coming from our Alabama School of the Arts provide a new credential for our students to showcase the tremendous skills they have developed through their experience at the University of Mobile,” said Dr. Todd Greer, vice president for academic affairs.

To earn a Certificate of Proficiency, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours from among a list of selected courses in their area of interest, plus a one-credit-hour directed project required for worship technologies and theatre.

For more information about the Certificate of Proficiency available to University of Mobile students through the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/asota or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

