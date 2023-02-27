New Commercial Voice Track Starts Fall 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces a new concentration in commercial voice for students pursuing a Bachelor of Music in performance.

The new commercial voice track in the Alabama School of the Arts starts Fall Semester 2023. Applications are being accepted now and scholarships are available for students interested in pursuing a performance degree that prepares graduates for careers in commercial music.

The commercial voice concentration is designed for students interested in careers as a touring artist, background vocalist, commercial voice instructor, session singer and more. The courses and learning experiences equip graduates to be marketable in the ever-changing world of music performance.

Learn more and apply today for admission at umobile.edu/apply .

Professional Training

The University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts equips students with valuable, versatile and creative professional training. Students gain professional-level experience in performing arts, while intentionally cross-training to various styles to expand employment opportunities upon graduation.

Ensembles in the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts – many of which travel internationally – provide students with vocal, instrumental and theatrical experiences. Highlights are the annual University of Mobile Christmas Spectacular performed live before audiences numbering over 8,000, and the Spring Spectacular outdoor concert that concludes with fireworks.

Bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees are offered through the Alabama School of the Arts. Undergraduate majors and areas of study include acting, music, music education, theatre, musical theatre, piano or vocal performance, production technologies, and worship leadership. Master’s degrees are offered in piano or vocal performance, worship leadership and theology, musical theatre and music education. The university offers the Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance.

Scholarships Available

Talent-based scholarships are available. Students who apply for admission to the University of Mobile may then apply to audition for a scholarship in the Alabama School of the Arts. All 100% of Alabama School of the Arts students who audition and enroll receive scholarships, and students are not required to be an ASOTA major to receive an audition scholarship.

Apply for admission to the University of Mobile at umobile.edu/apply.

