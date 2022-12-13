University of Mobile Adds New Cybersecurity Concentration for High-Demand Career Field

MOBILE, Ala. – Looking for a career that’s a sure thing? The University of Mobile is offering a new cybersecurity concentration in the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems program. The new offering prepares graduates for careers in a field that is growing 4 times faster than the average, with a median salary of over $90,000.

Applications are being accepted now for students interested in the cybersecurity concentration and any of the over 75 academic programs offered at the University of Mobile.

“Cybersecurity is a high-growth field with a huge demand for talent. Simply put, everyone and every business needs their systems, networks and programs protected against digital attacks. The University of Mobile’s new cybersecurity concentration prepares graduates for key certification exams that employers want,” said Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business.

Dunning said the outlook for cybersecurity jobs only gets better in the future – by 2025, there will be 3.5 million unfilled jobs in the industry, according to estimates.

Information on the cybersecurity concentration is at umobile.edu/cybersecurity. Apply for admission at umobile.edu/apply.

To learn more about the University of Mobile, schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit or contact the Office for Admissions at 251.442.2222 to speak with an admissions counselor.

UM’s cybersecurity concentration offers project-based classes that give students real-world experiences at a Christ-centered university where students are known by their professors. It prepares graduates for three key certifications:

Certified Computer Forensics Examine (CCFE)

Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH)*

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)*

*Additional work experience is required for CEH and CISSP certification.

“This concentration was developed in collaboration with Fortune 500 companies. It is a low code, project-based curriculum designed to give students strong critical thinking and practical cybersecurity skills,” said Dunning.

Graduates will earn a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems with a concentration in cybersecurity. Students have a fast-track option of earning both a bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration in only five years, through UM’s Integrated 5-Year MBA program.

The cybersecurity concentration is the first of many academic offerings that will be introduced through the University of Mobile’s new partnership with the Lower Cost Models Consortium (LCMC) and Rize Education. The LCMC is a strategic partnership of private colleges and universities across the country that collaborates with Rize Education to gain access to cutting-edge curriculum that prepares students for successful careers.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.