New Members Inducted into Sigma Tau Delta at The University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Gamma chapter of Sigma Tau Delta at the University of Mobile inducted seven new student members during the spring semester. Students who met high academic standards were invited to become honor society members.

Sigma Tau Delta is an international English honor society and the university’s Gamma Chapter was chartered in 1983. The group is dedicated to cultivating the disciplines of English and fostering literacy.

The formal ceremony featured a catered dinner, induction of new members, and a time of fellowship. Each new member received a membership certificate and an official society pin.

Faculty sponsor for Sigma Tau Delta is Amy Burdette, instructor of English.

New members are:

Alaina Davis

Abbie Hedden

Alexis Knott

Hailey Morgan

Anna Olsen

Martionna Salinas

Jacylin Smith

