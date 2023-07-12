University of Mobile School of Nursing Announces Nurse Educator Loan Forgiveness Grant 

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile School of Nursing has been awarded a grant that provides up to 85% loan forgiveness for eligible students seeking a graduate nursing degree.

Dr. Jessica Garner, graduate dean of the University of Mobile School of Nursing, said the Nurse Faculty Loan Program (NFLP) award is designed to help current nurse educators or practicing nurses obtain a graduate nursing degree.

Students who enroll in any of UM’s graduate nursing programs may be eligible for up to 85% loan forgiveness for student loans accrued during their program.

Grant recipients will complete graduate nursing education courses as part of their curriculum and will be eligible to become Certified Nurse Educators.

“This program is a great incentive for nurses who have a desire to teach in the future to take the next step in their careers and earn a master’s or doctoral degree,” Garner said.

Applications are being accepted now by the UM School of Nursing for a variety of graduate programs, including the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). The BSN-to-DNP Nurse Practitioner track is an online program with three on-campus intensives that allows nursing professionals to work full-time while earning a graduate degree. The program prepares nurse leaders to provide instruction for the next generation of nurses and provide advanced knowledge and skills to further their own careers.

Fall Semester 2023 classes begin Aug. 14. For DNP program information and to apply for admission the UM School of Nursing, visit umobile.edu/dnp or contact Garner at jgarner@umobile.edu or 251.442.2339.

Information about additional graduate programs in the School of Nursing that are included through the Nurse Faculty Loan Program loan forgiveness grant is on the UM website at umobile.edu/schoolofnursing. They include:

The grant award from the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) aims to address the growing national shortage of nurse educators. Recipients agree to serve as a nurse preceptor or nurse faculty member following graduation.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.