World-Renowned Operatic Tenor Joins Alabama School of the Arts

MOBILE, Ala. – Michael Hendrick, a leading operatic tenor whose career includes nearly three decades of performances with opera companies and symphony orchestras throughout the world, has joined the faculty of the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile.

The newly appointed assistant professor of music comes to the Christ-centered university having recently received the Doctor of Musical Arts in vocal performance with a minor in vocal pedagogy from Louisiana State University.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Michael Hendrick join the voice faculty at the University of Mobile. He brings a wealth of experience from an illustrious career, and I cannot wait for our students to benefit from his knowledge and wisdom of not just singing, but also the business of singing,” said Dr. Lori Guy, chair of graduate studies in the Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA).

Washington National Opera Artist of the Year

“I look forward to meeting the students I will be teaching, and working with them to help them to continue to find their voices and increase their love of singing,” Hendrick said.

Among many recognitions throughout his career, Hendrick was honored at the Kennedy Center as Washington National Opera’s Artist of the Year in 2001 for his portrayal of Lennie in “Of Mice and Men,” a role he most recently portrayed in 2016 at Manitoba Opera in Winnipeg, Canada.

He made his Metropolitan Opera debut in New York City as Menelas in Die Ägyptische Helena, and his repertoire ranges from the title role in Lohengrin at Kolobov Novaya Theater in Moscow, Russia, to his portrayals as Don José in Carmen at New York City Opera, in La Coruña, Spain, and in Santander, Spain.

Knowledge, Experience and Faith

Dr. Kathryn Hedlund, director of vocal studies, said Hendrick brings a unique wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Along with his expertise, he brings a strong Christian faith and character, and will contribute beautifully to our culture here at UM,” she said.

Having recently moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Hendrick is setting up his studio and preparing for the start of fall semester 2022. Classes begin on Aug. 15. There is still time to enroll, and applications are being accepted now at umobile.edu/apply, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known.

Ties to Mobile, Alabama

Hendrick has family ties to the Mobile area.

“My mother was born in Mobile when my grandfather built ships here,” he said. While that piqued his interest in Mobile, it was the culture of the university community that made his next career move obvious.

“For me, coming to the University of Mobile for a campus visit at the Alabama School of the Arts, and meeting the administration, faculty and students, was the lynchpin. It was evident to me that, at ASOTA, the students come first.”

International Experience

Hendrick’s Metropolitan Opera Debut was followed by other engagements at the Metropolitan Opera including the title role in Peter Grimes, Bacchus in Ariadne auf Naxos, Chairman Mao in Nixon in China by John Adams (conducted by the composer) and the Drum Major in Wozzeck.

In 2013, he sang at the Teatro dell’Opera in Rome, Italy in the title role of Saint-Saëns’ Samson et Dalila. He portrayed the title role in Wagner’s Parsifal at Lyric Opera of Chicago and at the legendary Teatro Amazonas in Brazil. Mr. Other portrayals as Erik in Der Fliegende Holländer were at Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Sarasota Opera, South Dakota Symphony, and Festival Internacional Cervantino in Guanajuato, Mexico.

His most recent appearances at Sarasota Opera include Florestan in Fidelio in 2015, and Canio in Pagliacci in 2014. Also, he has portrayed Florestan with Palm Beach Opera, Opera Boston, and at the University of Ohio. His appearances as Herodes in Salome with Oper Wuppertal in Germany were a critical success.

In 2016 he debuted at Lisinski Concert Hall in Zagreb, Croatia as Waldemar in Schoenberg’s Gurre-Lieder with Croatian National Opera and Croatian Radio-Television Orchestra, broadcast live in HD throughout Croatia, and in 2017 returned to Croatian National Theater in Zagreb as the Prince in Prokofiev’s The Love for Three Oranges, performed in Croatian. In 2018 and 2019 he returned to Zagreb as Erik in Der fliegende Holländer.

Hendrick has also appeared as Bacchus in Ariadne auf Naxos with Seattle Opera, Pittsburgh Opera, Opera de Montréal, and the Amazonas Festival. He appeared as Midas in Die Liebe der Danae with Radio Filharmonisch Orkest Holland, performed at the Concertgebow in Amsterdam. Mr. Hendrick has performed as Paul in Korngold’s Die Tote Stadt with Opéra National de Lorraine in Nancy, France, as the title role of Mozart’s La clemenza di Tito with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and as Tamino in Die Zauberflöte with Lyric Opera of Chicago.

His Czech repertoire includes Laca in Janáček’s Jenufa in Málaga, Spain, with ABAO Opera in Bilbao, Spain, with Utah Opera, and Sarasota Opera. Mr. Hendrick has portrayed the role of the composer Živny in Jánáček’s Osud (Fate) at Bard Summerscape and Music Festival, in addition to Glagolitic Mass. In Russian repertoire, Mr. Hendrick appeared as Count Vaudémont in Tchaikovsky’s Iolanta in New York City, as Levko in Rimsky-Korsakov’s May Night at Sarasota Opera, and as Shuisky in Boris Godunow with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Symphonic Concert Performances

In addition to his opera career, Hendrick is at home on concert stages. The tenor has bowed in Verdi’s Requiem with the National Philharmonic, Syracuse Symphony, Huntsville Symphony, and the Amazonas Festival in Manaus, Brazil. He sang Kodaly’s Psalmus Hungaricus with Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and Das klagende Lied with Orquestra Nacional de España, London Philharmonic, Rotterdam Philharmonic, and Philadelphia Orchestra.

Hendrick has appeared in Das Lied von der Erde with Orchestre Symphonique de Mulhouse in France, Teatro Amazonas in Brazil, Brevard Music Festival in North Carolina, Chautauqua Symphony, and Pensacola Symphony.

Record Labels

Hendrick has recorded with the following labels: Telarc (American Symphony Orchestra), Albany (Slovak Philharmonic), DG Concerts / Deutsche Grammophon (Los Angeles Philharmonic) and LPO (London Philharmonic Orchestra).

Degrees Earned

A native of LaGrange, Georgia, Hendrick earned the Bachelor of Music Education (voice) from Berry College near Rome, Georgia. At the University of Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, Ohio, he earned both the Master of Music in Vocal Performance followed by the Artist Diploma in Opera Performance.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222