Alabama School of the Arts at University of Mobile Performing Arts Series

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile is pleased to announce its upcoming Performing Arts Series.

This 2022-2023 season holds a range of performances from opera and jazz to musical theater and more. The series opens with one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music. This production will be held at UM’s new College Woods Auditorium in the College Woods Center. General admission is $20 and $10 for students.

For more information regarding the upcoming 2022-2023 season, including a full schedule of performances and where to purchase tickets, visit umobile.edu/pas.

Along with the Performing Arts Series, the university’s 6th annual Piano Festival includes a full slate of free recitals and workshops. For more information regarding the festival, click here.

The Alabama School of the Arts 2022-2023 season includes:

The Sound of Music – Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 7 p.m. and Oct. 2, 3 p.m. Based on the inspirational story and memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, ASOTA presents this timeless classic by Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Fall Symphonic Winds Concert – Oct. 17, 7 p.m. The Symphonic Winds presents an evening of blissful and timeless music at UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

Stormy Weather – Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Join the UM Jazz Band, rain or shine, as they present Stormy Weather, a collection of iconic big band songs in Ram Hall.

Shakespeare’s Macbeth – Oct. 27 through Oct. 29, 7 p.m. and Oct. 30, 3 p.m. A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s most haunting works. Join us for this production at UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

Elite88 Goes to the Opera – Nov. 3, 7 p.m. The Elite88 Piano Ensemble will present iconic tunes from favorite operas in Moorer Auditorium, Thomas T. Martin Hall.

Christmas Spectacular VIP Experience – Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m. ASOTA invites students interested in studying music, or any other degree offered at the University of Mobile, to a private dress rehearsal VIP experience of Christmas Spectacular at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Register here for the VIP experience.

Christmas Spectacular 20th Anniversary – Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, 7 p.m. and Nov. 19, 2 p.m. and Nov. 20, 4 p.m. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular is an event created to spread holiday cheer through musical selections from classic carols to modern holiday favorites.

Love & Loss – Opera & Musical Theater Scenes Program – Jan. 26 through Jan. 27, 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy a musical mosaic of scenes and songs centered on various interpretations of love and loss at UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

A Sentimental Journey: The Music of Duke Ellington – Feb. 14, 7 p.m. You and your valentine are invited to a special banquet in Ram Hall as the UM Jazz Band takes you on a sentimental journey with the music of Duke Ellington.

The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940 – Feb. 16 through Feb. 18, 7 p.m. and Feb. 19, 3 p.m. Join ASOTA for a side-splitting good time as we seek to unmask “Stage Door Slasher” in this musical comedy. This production will be presented at UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

Spring Spectacular – March 24, 7 p.m. Featuring Alabama School of the Arts ensembles and choir, this evening of musical celebration is held on the Great Commission Lawn beneath the University of Mobile’s beautiful Eichold Oaks

Spring Musical Tease – March 30 through April 1, 7 p.m. and April 2, 3 p.m. The secret will be revealed on Dec. 20! Check back on that date to see what whimsical production the Alabama School of the Arts has in store!

Night of the Classical Masters – April 11, 7 p.m. Join the University Singers, Chorale, and Orchestra as they present an evening of classical works at First Baptist Church Fairhope. The evening will conclude with a special presentation of Saviour, A Modern Oratorio.

Elite88 Goes to the Symphony – April 13, 7 p.m. Elite88 Piano Ensemble presents their spring concert in Moorer Auditorium. They will showcase works from Beethoven, Mozart and Tchaikovsky.

Mozart’s La clemenza di Tito – April 21, 7 p.m. and April 23, 3 p.m. This story tells of the trials of friendship and forgiveness triumphing over jealousy and violence. This opera will be performed in UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

Symphonic Winds Spring Concert – April 25, 7 p.m. The Alabama School of the Arts will close out the season with a concert of timeless music from the Symphonic Winds in UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

