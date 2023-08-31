Piano Festival VII Features Guest Artist Bobby van Deusen

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile welcomes three-time old time piano world champion Bobby van Deusen as a guest artist for the 7th annual Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival.

Van Deusen will perform a guest artist recital titled “Ragtime and Other Riches: A Ragtime Romp From 1902 to 2022” on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. in UM’s Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall. This event is free and open to the public.

The concert will include works from various composers such as Duke Ellington, Fredrick Chopin and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It will also feature the Mobile premiere of

“The BvD Rag” composed by Dr. Michael Coleman and dedicated to Bobby van Deusen himself.

Hailing from Philadelphia, Bobby van Deusen found his love for music by sitting at the family player piano. He graduated from Whetstone High School, one of the first schools to have their students declare majors, as a performance major. He studied at the collegiate level at both Capital University and Ohio State University.

His musical abilities have allowed him to travel around the world and all over the United States, including spending a year in Hawai’i aboard the SS Independence.

Van Deusen has performed with many New Orleans greats including Al Hit and the Dukes of Dixie Land. He also spent five years with the Delta Queen Steamboat Company as a “Riverboat Piano Player” and a calliopist.

With his immense talent, van Deusen reigns as the undefeated three-time winner in the “Old Time Piano Playing World Championships.”

He currently performs six nights a week at the Hilton Sandestin and is represented by Allied Concert Services, where he travels the country with his Prime Time Trio.

For more information on this event and future piano festival events, please visit umobile.edu/calendar or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

