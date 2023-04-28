President’s Scholastic & Academic Achievement Awards Presented to Class of 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile presented academic awards to outstanding graduating seniors of the Class of 2023 during an awards convocation April 26 in Dorsett Auditorium.

The Present’s Scholastic Achievement Award was presented to baccalaureate students who have attained the highest grade point average while completing a four-year degree at the University of Mobile. This year, 19 graduates earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average during their academic careers.

Academic Achievement Awards were presented to outstanding graduates in each college and school who were recognized for academic accomplishment, service, scholarship and Christian character.

The university’s two top student awards, the William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award and the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, will be announced during graduation ceremonies on May 6. Approximately 330 students will receive degrees at commencement, which will be held on campus.

The graduation ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn.

Receiving President’s Scholastic Achievement Awards were:

Abigail Jane Andrews of Mobile, Alabama – Grace Pilot School of Business, B.S. in Accounting.

Cheyanne Emma Burge of Pensacola, Florida – Alabama School of the Arts, B.S. in Production Technologies.

Lauren Grace Day of Saraland, Alabama– School of Education, B.S. in Elementary Education.

Andrew C. Hooper of Satsuma, Alabama– Grace Pilot School of Business, B.S. in Computer Information Systems.

Taylor Ann Inmon of Picayune, Mississippi – Alabama School of the Arts, B.M. in Vocal Performance.

Katelyn Rena Karcher of Pell City, Alabama – Alabama School of the Arts, B.M. in Vocal Performance.

Shelby Newburn Landrum of Saraland, Alabama – Grace Pilot School of Business, M.B. in Business Administration.

Makenzie Taylor McDaniel of Axis, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, B.S. in Psychology.

Jamie Danielle Peters of Daleville, Alabama – College of Arts and Sciences, B.A. in English.

Allison R. Preator of Harrisburg, South Dakota – College of Arts and Sciences, B.S. in Biology.

Riley Daniel Shearon of Whitesburg, Georgia – Alabama School of the Arts, B.S. in Production Technologies.

Spencer Davis St. Cyr of Pensacola, Florida – Center for Christian Calling, B.A. in Biblical /Theological Studies.

Lauren Elaine Stanford of Waveland, Mississippi – College of Arts and Sciences, B.S. in General Studies.

Jayda L. Stinnett of Winfield, Alabama– Grace Pilot School of Business, M.B. in Business Administration.

Calee Maree Tarver of Wagarville, Alabama – Grace Pilot School of Business, B.S. in Accounting.

Sarah Elizabeth Warren of Chelsea, Alabama – School of Education, B.S. in Elementary Education.

Karly L. Weaver of McIntosh, Alabama– College of Arts and Sciences, B.A. in English.

Jared Andrew Whittle of St. Augustine, Florida– Grace Pilot School of Business, M.B. in Business Administration.

Claire Ann Wood of Ozark, Alabama– Grace Pilot School of Business, B.S. in Strategic Communications.

Receiving Academic Achievement Awards were:

Lillimae Dyan Allen of Cullman, Alabama – Alabama School of the Arts, undergraduate.

Claudia Pauline Dahlman of Fulshear, Texas – Alabama School of the Arts, graduate.

Claudia Anna Hall of Phenix City, Alabama – Center for Christian Calling, undergraduate.

Morgan Lee Howard of Theodore, Alabama – School of Nursing, undergraduate.

Abigail Arduah Mills of London, England, United Kingdom– College of Arts and Sciences, graduate.

Lauren Elizabeth Routledge of Reading, Michigan – Alabama School of the Arts, undergraduate.

Randall Coleman Sallé of Prattville, Alabama – Grace Pilot School of Business, undergraduate.

Spencer Davis St. Cyr of Pensacola, Florida – Center for Christian Calling, undergraduate.

Sarah Elizabeth Warren of Chelsea, Alabama– School of Education, undergraduate.

Kari Allison Watts of Danville, Alabama– School of Health and Sports Science, undergraduate.

Sherea Lynn White of Mobile, Alabama – School of Education, graduate.

