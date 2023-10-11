RamFest Features Fireworks, a Solar Eclipse, Miss UM Competition and Athletics Events on UM Campus

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s four-day RamFest celebration Oct. 12-15 has it all – athletic contests, a tailgate, Miss University of Mobile competition, a worship service at Cottage Hill Baptist Church, and even fireworks at The Jungle.

A few hours before the fireworks begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, attendees are invited to a mid-day viewing of the annular solar eclipse – called a “Ring of Fire” – narrated by physics professor Dr. Salomon Itza.

“In our area, the eclipse will be partial, with about 70% of the solar disk appearing black, not orange, as our view of the sun is blocked by the moon,” the professor explained.

Itza, who hosts UM’s “Stargazing with Dr. Itza,” said faculty and students from the Natural Science Department will be stationed on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn with solar telescopes and solar glasses. The eclipse is expected to begin at 10:37 a.m., be at its peak about 12:10 p.m., and end by 1:47 p.m.

“We may also observe changes in animal behavior, as the weather resembles a sunset and sunrise during the middle of the day,” Itza said. He said there will be a limited number of solar glasses that visitors can share, and said it is important to never look at the sun without proper eye protection. (In case of rain or overcast skies, the solar eclipse viewing will be canceled.)

Those in the Mobile area will see the Ring of Fire as a partial eclipse, and another total eclipse set for April 2024 will also be seen as a partial eclipse in our area. But stick around, and you may have a chance to see a total eclipse a few years from now.

“In 2052 and 2078, Gulf Shores and Mobile area will be the ground for Total Solar Eclipses, so mark your calendars!” Itza said.

For information about all RamFest events, visit umobile.edu/ramfest. Some events are free and others require tickets.

