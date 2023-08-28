University of Mobile Receives Top Rankings for Student Life & College Food

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is ranked the #1 private college for Best Student Life in Alabama and also for Best College Food in the state, according to the 2023 Best Colleges rankings by Niche.

UM is ranked #4 overall among both public and private schools in both categories, according to the site that includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The University of Mobile also ranked #1 Best Small College in Alabama, #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama, #2 Safest College Campus in Alabama and #2 Best College Campus in Alabama, according to Niche.

UM earned national honors from the site that combines research with reviews to offer insight to help students find their ideal university.

Nationally, the University of Mobile is the #23 Best College Campus in America for 2023 out of 1,396 college campuses ranked by Niche.

University of Mobile residence halls are the highest nationally ranked dorms in Alabama and are named #17 Best College Dorms in America for 2023, out of 1,371 colleges ranked by Niche.

See all Niche rankings for the University of Mobile at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

According to Niche, the 2023 Best Colleges rankings are based on key statistics and student reviews using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus resources across classrooms, labs, performance venues, housing, food and recreational facilities, along with outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices.

To learn more about the University of Mobile, prospective students and families are invited to attend a UM Day or schedule a campus visit at umobile.edu/visit, or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.