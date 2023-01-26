RSVP Now for UM Day on Feb. 10

MOBILE, Ala. – Want to see all the amazing things the University of Mobile has to offer? You’re in luck – UM Day is coming up! Join us Friday, Feb. 10, to get a feel for what life is like as a UM student!

UM Day allows potential students to tour campus, speak with professors, meet current students, work with financial aid and submit a free application. Prospective traditional undergraduate students who attend a UM Day can also receive a $2,000 scholarship when they enroll.

To conclude the day, enjoy A Night in the Psalms with none other than the contemporary worship band Shane & Shane. This free night of worship begins on campus at 6 p.m. on the Great Commission Lawn and will be a great time of fellowship with students, the community and you!

Looking ahead, UM Day on March 24 will include an evening with hot air balloons and Spring Spectacular, an outdoor concert featuring ensembles from the Alabama School of the Arts.



Upcoming UM Days are:

February 10, 2023

March 24, 2023



For more information, to RSVP for a UM Day, or to schedule a private campus visit at another time, please visit umobile.edu/umday or call 251.442.2222.

