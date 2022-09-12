Piano Teachers and Students Invited to ‘Sound Weight’ Workshop

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile invites piano students and teachers to “Sound Weight,” a pedagogy workshop taught by Barbara Laurendine, a nationally certified teacher of music.

“Sound Weight” explores how weight controls the sound value produced and promotes dynamic life in the music. The hour-long workshop is free and open to all piano teachers and students.

The workshop will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. in the newly renovated Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus. The campus is located off I-65 Exit 13 at 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, Alabama, 36613.

“Piano teachers attending the workshop will learn how to help their students understand how to produce many facets of sound to correctly interpret many facets of style. Students who attend will learn what it means to produce a correct sound. We will focus on thinking ahead and listening to the sound produced,” Laurendine said.

ASOTA Piano Festival VI

The workshop is part of the 6th annual Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival VI, a year-long series of master classes and workshops, recitals by guest artists and faculty, and special performances by university students and Elite 88, UM’s piano ensemble.

All Piano Festival events are free and open to the public and are held in Moorer Auditorium. The full schedule can be found on the university calendar at umobile.edu, or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

Music Teacher of the Year

Named “Teacher of the Year” in 2001 by the Alabama Music Teachers Association, Laurendine taught piano at the University of Mobile while founding and directing the highly successful Summer Music Camp for 18 years.

She was named one of “Mobile’s Most Influential People in the Arts” by Mobile Bay Monthly and received the Greater Mobile Arts Award for Outstanding Educator in the Field of Music for 2005. In 2001 during its national convention in Washington, D.C., The Music Teachers National Association established the Barbara Laurendine Foundation Fellowship Award in recognition of her contributions to the field of music instruction.

Currently, Laurendine maintains a private studio for both preparatory and adult piano students in the Mobile area.

