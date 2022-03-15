Spring Spectacular: Throwback Edition Moved to Saturday, March 19

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Alabama School of the Arts 2022 “Spring Spectacular: Throwback Edition” has moved to Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are now on sale at umobile.edu/pas and will be available to purchase at the event.

The family-friendly concert will be on the Great Commission Lawn at the University of Mobile, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, AL 36613. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.

Dinner and concessions start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the preshow at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 7 p.m. and will close with a 7-minute fireworks show. The show had originally been scheduled for Friday, March 18, but has been rescheduled to Saturday, March 19, due to inclement weather.

Jenna Goodwin, executive director of administration and production for the Alabama School of the Arts, describes the event as “an evening filled with music from decades past that hopes to invite everyone to reminisce about the music that has filled their days from childhood to today.”

Exciting throwbacks include arrangements from bands like Earth, Wind and Fire, as well as guitar features recalling iconic ’80s rock solos.

Attendees will also be taken back to their home church as ASOTA ensembles including the University Singers, Jazz Band, Voices of Mobile, Deliverance, Sofree and more perform faith-based tunes that celebrate the music that shaped our lives.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about Spring Spectacular, visit umobile.edu/pas.

Learn more about the Alabama School of the Arts at asota.umobile.edu.

