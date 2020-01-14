Steinway Artist Dr. Uriel Tsachor to Perform Jan. 21 at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents Steinway Artist Dr. Uriel Tsachor in a free recital Jan. 21. The international soloist and chamber musician will perform works by Beethoven and Brahms at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium located in Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

As part of the Alabama School of the Arts third annual Piano Festival, Tsachor will teach a master class Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium. The public is invited to observe.

Since his Lincoln Center debut with the New York City Symphony, described by The New York Times as “glittering brilliance,” Tsachor has been performing throughout the United States as recitalist, soloist with orchestra and chamber musician.

He has appeared in recitals in Europe, Israel and the United States, winning acclaim from critics and audiences alike for his powerful poetic expressiveness and compelling sensitivity. He has performed with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and appeared in recitals in major venues in New York, Chicago, Tel-Aviv, Brussels, Vienna, Paris, London, Venice and Hong Kong.

Tsachor has recorded numerous programs for radio and television stations in the United States, Israel and several countries in Europe. His discography ( www.urieltsachor.com ) encompasses over 20 releases for the EMI, Musical Heritage Society, PHONIC, DISCOVER, DIVOX and EMS labels and includes the two piano concerti by Brahms, and solo works by Beethoven, Bartók, Schumann, Brahms Mendelssohn and Dvorák.

Tsachor’s latest CD, “Brahms in Transcription” released in November 2019 by MSR Classics, includes world-premiere recordings of Brahms’ Symphony movements and Hungarian dances transcriptions by Max Reger and Theodor Kirchner.

Tsachor is a graduate of the Tel-Aviv Rubin Academy and Julliard, where he earned his doctorate. He now teaches at the University of Iowa School of Music. To learn more about Tsachor, visit urieltsachor.com.

The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival is under the direction of Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music. For information about the Alabama School of the Arts or upcoming performances in the Performing Arts Series, visit umobile.edu/pas or call 251.442.2222.

