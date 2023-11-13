Talented Piano Students Invited to Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition IX

Talented pianists are invited to compete in the 9th Annual Gulf Coast Steinway Music Competition to be held at the University of Mobile on Feb.10, 2024. Winners will receive a $200 cash prize and be invited to perform at the Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall, New York City, on June 19th at 7 p.m.

Applicants must be residents of the state of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana or Mississippi, or be studying with a teacher who is a resident of these states. Competition participants will be students from elementary, middle school, high school and undergraduates from colleges and universities in the five-state region.

The deadline to apply for the competition is Tuesday, Dec. 12. Applications are online gulfcoaststeinwaysociety.org. Apply here: https://gulfcoaststeinwaysociety.org/contest%20application%202024.htm

This competition will be held on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus. This event is free and open to the public.

Participants will perform three memorized pieces of contrasting styles. Award winners will be selected on the basis of their performance.

Anna Elliott, who was the high school winner of last year’s GCSS Music Competition VIII, said, “Performing at Carnegie Hall was the most memorable and amazing experience of my life. The history, atmosphere and beauty of the building created a feeling that is indescribable. From the dress rehearsal, to taking pictures, practicing, and playing with other talented pianists, this is something I will never forget.”

The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is a non-profit organization formed by the director of piano studies and professor of music in the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile and Steinway Artist, Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, and board of directors. The Gulf Coast Steinway Society is devoted to promoting fine music through education and performance along the Gulf Coast region. The Society collaborates with The Alabama State Council on the Arts and the Steinway Piano Gallery in Spanish Fort.

Onalbayeva said, “I am so blessed that the GCSS Music Competition has brought together over a 1000 students these past 9 years and the University of Mobile has become a house of beautiful music! The GCSS mission is to not only bring music to our community, but to share our talents beyond by giving our winners the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall! The ultimate dream of any musician in the World!”