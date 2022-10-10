The Alabama School of the Arts presents Shakespeare’s Macbeth

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

A story of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the tale of one couple’s obsession with power—and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. This thrilling production captures the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare’s most haunting work just in time for the spooky season.

This production, under the direction of Stewart Hawley, assistant professor of theatre, will be presented at UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

Macbeth will be performed Oct. 27-29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. General admission is $20 and student tickets are $10.

For more information, as well as where to purchase tickets, visit umobile.edu/pas.

