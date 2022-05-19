The University of Mobile Store Announces The U Crew for 2022-2023

MOBILE, Ala. –The University of Mobile Store announces the members of The U Crew for 2022-2023. The U Crew is an advisory student group for The University of Mobile Store , also known as “The U,” the official spirit store for the University of Mobile.

The U Crew members give feedback on potential new merchandise, have input on styles and designs, and have opportunities to model merchandise for university promotions. The U Crew members also post on social media about their favorite items and review merchandise. Students apply and go through an interview process to be selected for The U Crew, and members represent various majors and interests.

“The U is not just the official UM spirit store, but it was also created to serve the UM family and remind, inspire and reflect the values of the University of Mobile. Student representatives on The U Crew do that as well,” said Lesa Moore, vice president for marketing and public relations.

Karlie Welch, a freshman majoring in communication, said being on The U Crew lets her use her creativity and attention to detail.

“I’ve always had an eye for marketing and designing, which is why I changed my major to it,” Welch said.

Josh Naqvi, a freshman majoring in English, said being on The U Crew is “a fun and practical way to get involved at UM. I enjoy seeing the products at The U and would love to write about them. As an English major, writing is second nature to me.”

The U Crew for the 2022-2023 academic year includes:

Adi Argent of Clanton, Alabama, is a junior majoring in nursing in the School of Nursing/College of Health Professions. She is a UM Ambassador, intramural team Student Life leader, and a student-athlete on the women’s golf team.

Nathan Blake of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is a junior majoring in music education in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Emily Creamer of Brewton, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in business administration in the Grace Pilot School of Business. She is a member of Sofree, a female vocal ensemble in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Natoniya Ford of Birmingham, Alabama, is a freshman majoring in pre-health biology in the College of Arts and Sciences .

Allegra Fuller of Mobile, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in vocal performance. She is involved in a variety of ensembles in the Alabama School of the Arts including the Alabama Repertory Company, the opera program and the University Singers.

Kaylee Hall of Dadeville, Alabama, is a junior majoring in philosophy in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is a small group leader at the university.

Maggie Leatherwood of Silverhill, Alabama, is a junior majoring in nursing in the School of Nursing/College of Health Professions. She is a member of the UM Spirit Squad.

Travis McKenzie of Maplesville, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences. He is a student-athlete on the men’s indoor/outdoor track and field teams and serves in the Army ROTC.

Joshua Naqvi of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a sophomore majoring in English in the College of Arts and Sciences. He is involved in the university’s Honors Program.

Payton Nelson of Deatsville, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in music. She is a member of the Sofree female vocal ensemble and University Singers in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Emily Otts of Hartford, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in worship leadership and art. She is a member of the Sofree female vocal ensemble in the Alabama School of the Arts and is in the university’s Honors Program.

Zoey Powell of Mobile, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in pre-health biology in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Kallee Rowe of West Blocton, Alabama, is a senior majoring in biology in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is a member of Beta Chi.

Samantha Stewart of Perdido, Alabama, is a senior majoring in nursing in the School of Nursing/College of Health Professions.

Rose Wallace of Prattville, Alabama, is a junior majoring in applied mathematics in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is involved with the Campus Activities Board and is a member of the Spirit Squad.

Carlie Watkins of Deatsville, Alabama, is a senior majoring in intercultural studies in the Center for Christian Calling . She is involved in University Ministries, community groups, the UM Spirit Squad, Theta Alpha Kappa and will be a Ram Rush leader for incoming freshmen.

Molly Grace Watkins of Birmingham, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in communication in the College of Arts and Sciences. She served as an intern in the university’s marketing and public relations office where she will be the communications assistant in the fall.

Karlie Welch of Monroeville, Alabama, is a sophomore majoring in communication in the College of Arts and Sciences. She is a member of the Symphonic Winds in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Sable Williams of Theodore, Alabama, is a senior majoring in software development in the Grace Pilot School of Business.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher

Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their

future professions in an environment where they are known.

The U Crew for 2022-2023, pictured front row from left, are: Emily Otts, Sable Williams, Allegra Fuller, Samantha Stewart, Zoey Powell, Natoniya Ford, Kaylee Hall and Payton Nelson. Back row: Nathan Blake, Adi Argent, Rose Wallace, Joshua Naqvi, Carli Watkins, Karlie Welch and Emily Creamer. Not pictured: Travis McKenzie, Maggie Leatherwood and Molly Grace Watkins.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.