Theta Alpha Kappa Inducts New Members and Presents Awards

MOBILE, Ala. – During an induction ceremony, the Theta Alpha Kappa organization at the University of Mobile inducted eight new members as well as presented students with various award.

Students who have completed at least three semesters at the university, completed at least 12 hours in religion and theology courses, and maintained at least a 3.5 GPA are invited to join the honor society.

Theta Alpha Kappa began at the University of Mobile in the fall of 1988. The society strives to bring a level of excellence in religion and theological studies.

New 2023 inductees include:

Jared Baria

Anna Laura Colbert

Lilie Dickerson

Claudia Hall

Kayleigh Nelson

Landon Owen

Joshua Warren

Anna Wiggins

Other awards include:

Theta Alpha Kappa Ministry Promise Award: Thomas Wilcox

Theta Alpha Kappa Academic Promise Award: Claudia Hall

Christian Ministry Area Award: Daniel Demarra

Intercultural Studies Area Award: Carli Watkins Shaw

Biblical/Theological Studies Award: Thomas Wilcox



Biblical Hebrew Award: Landon Owen

Biblical Greek Award: Justin Johnson

Dr. Cecil Ray Taylor Global Missions Award: Madison Smith

Dr. Dale Richard Younce Biblical Studies Award: Spencer St. Cyr

For more information about the Theta Kappa Alpha Honor Society at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/schoolofchristianstudies.

