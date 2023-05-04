Theta Alpha Kappa Inducts New Members and Presents Awards

MOBILE, Ala. – During an induction ceremony, the Theta Alpha Kappa organization at the University of Mobile inducted eight new members as well as presented students with various award.
Students who have completed at least three semesters at the university, completed at least 12 hours in religion and theology courses, and maintained at least a 3.5 GPA are invited to join the honor society.
Theta Alpha Kappa began at the University of Mobile in the fall of 1988. The society strives to bring a level of excellence in religion and theological studies.
New 2023 inductees include:
Jared Baria
Anna Laura Colbert
Lilie Dickerson
Claudia Hall
Kayleigh Nelson
Landon Owen
Joshua Warren
Anna Wiggins
Other awards include:
Theta Alpha Kappa Ministry Promise Award: Thomas Wilcox
Theta Alpha Kappa Academic Promise Award: Claudia Hall
Christian Ministry Area Award: Daniel Demarra
Intercultural Studies Area Award: Carli Watkins Shaw
Biblical/Theological Studies Award: Thomas Wilcox
Biblical Hebrew Award: Landon Owen
Biblical Greek Award: Justin Johnson
Dr. Cecil Ray Taylor Global Missions Award: Madison Smith
Dr. Dale Richard Younce Biblical Studies Award: Spencer St. Cyr
For more information about the Theta Kappa Alpha Honor Society at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/schoolofchristianstudies.
